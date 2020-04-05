Former Indiana wide receiver Mitchell Paige will join TheHoosier.com in an Ask Me Anything hour, opening himself up to TheHoosier.com subscribers on the premium football forum at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday evening.

A former walk-on, Paige remains a fan-favorite within the Indiana football fanbase after he finished a career that was key to the beginning stages of the rise of Indiana football this decade. Between 2015 and 2016, he caught 115 passes for 1,330 yards and 10 touchdowns.

