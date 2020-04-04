The Hoosier Daily: April 4
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Bloomington North TE Aaron Steinfeldt commits to Indiana
Q&A: Valparaiso HS coach Bill Marshall on IU commit Cooper Jones
Around the Big Ten East: Indiana
Former #iubb assn't Ed Schilling on the state of basketball
Her competitive fire still burns.. Is coaching in Tyra Buss' future?
Tweets of the Day
H O M E T O W N H E R O 🔴⚪️ #committed @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/RgKWMy9ZS5— Aaron Steinfeldt (@ASteinfeldt6) April 3, 2020
#1 Defensive play features @IndianaFootball commit @RodNey5161 and @CMU_Football signne @Jono_Decker and it speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/Ltvufbt20j— Coach French (@CoachCodyFrench) April 3, 2020
Had to put @MattBjorson truck to use today, we working!! #Prove @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/clLcdWeFPK— Juice (@JusevitchJordan) April 3, 2020
Center Grove 2021 DE Austin Booker includes Indiana in these lists. #iufb https://t.co/kgdz2jJZD8— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 3, 2020
Headlines
Doyel: Graduates of the Bob Knight school rule the sports world -- Indianapolis Star
GERONIMO STILL STRIVING FOR ULTIMATE POTENTIAL -- Hoosier Sports Report
JONES BRINGS EXPLOSIVENESS TO IU’S 2021 CLASS -- Hoosier Sports Report
BLOOMINGTON NORTH’S STEINFELDT COMMITS TO IU -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU swimmers adapting to Olympic postponement -- The Herald Bulletin
IU sports journalism alumni adapt to reporting around coronavirus -- Indiana Daily Student
