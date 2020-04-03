Valparaiso 2021 defensive end Cooper Jones, the No. 20 defensive end in the country and the No. 6 prospect in the state, was one of the most sought-after defensive ends in the state in an Indiana class loaded with defensive line talent.

Elkhart defensive end Rodney McGraw had already committed to Indiana in January, after growing close with former defensive line coach Mark Hagen and seeing the strength and conditioning program David Ballou was installing at Indiana before leaving for Alabama. Jones was developing the same relationship with the Hoosier program, but committed Thursday to new defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, new strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman and, most notably, head coach Tom Allen.

The two in-state defensive ends were garnering interest from programs like Notre Dame and Michigan, and Jones had offers from Ohio State, Iowa and Purdue. Now, they're both squarely etched into Indiana's 2021 class as the first two commitments to the program.

TheHoosier.com sat down with Valparaiso head football coach Bill Marshall, who just finished his second season at Valpo and has made trips to both the semi-state and state rounds of the Class 6A and Class 5A tournaments, respectively. Marshall served as the liaison between college coaches, media and Jones and the Jones family. He provided an in-depth look at the step-by-step processes of Jones' commitment, why he picked Indiana and how COVID-19 was involved in the process.