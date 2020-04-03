Local 2021 tight end and No. 11 in-state prospect Aaron Steinfeldt has announced his commitment to Indiana.

Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt announced Friday that he has committed to Indiana. He held offers from Washington, Boise State, Virginia, Cincinnati and several other places as well. Indiana has long been a top choice of Steinfeldt's, after, outside of one year in Washington state, he spent his entire life in Bloomington. During that time, he watched plenty of Indiana football.

"It's truly a blessing for me," Steinfeldt told TheHoosier.com. "I've grown up my whole life watching them." His relationship with Indiana dates back a year, as he stayed in close contact with former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and tight ends coach Nick Sheridan. He made at east three visits to Indiana during the summer and fall of 2019, including a number of games in Memorial Stadium. That relationship escalated after Sheridan was promoted to offensive coordinator and Steinfeldt received his Indiana offer in January. During the 2019 season, Steinfeldt grew excited while watching Peyton Hendershot break the single-season receiving record for Indiana tight ends, as, after years of watching Indiana sparsely use its tight ends in the passing game, Steinfeldt believed his skillset could be suitable for a receiving role in the Indiana offense. That didn't change when DeBoer left for Fresno State. Tom Allen and the Indiana staff have stressed that the offensive philosophy would not change with the change in coordinators. That was what was expressed to Steinfeldt as well. "I think it's great for the offense and the team because they'll run a similar offense to DeBoer," Steinfeldt said.

