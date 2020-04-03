The Hoosier Daily: April 3
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Valparaiso DE Cooper Jones commits to Indiana
JUCO 2020 running back discusses interest in Indiana
Mo Creek on his time with the Hoosiers and his pro career
Corey Evans talks IU recruiting and progress
Introducing three-star guard Julian Norris
Tweets of the Day
First off I know this is small news during these chaotic times. I would like to announce that I have committed to Indiana University to further my academic and athletic career. I want to thank @CoachAllenIU and the rest of the IU coaching staff for this great opportunity. pic.twitter.com/I9HAEWDNpW— Cooper Jones (@cooperjones1150) April 3, 2020
Five-star in-state long-snapper Jaxon Miller, who was at Indiana’s March 7 junior day, got in some snaps with former Indiana specialist Nate Snyder. #iufb https://t.co/vt7VlAWuH2— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 2, 2020
This was expected after Indiana’s high schools have now gone virtual for the rest of the academic year. https://t.co/9QnniwaajM— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 2, 2020
Penn State is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 5 with Kent State. IU opens at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) April 2, 2020
So we're talking about early July as a fallback here. #iufb https://t.co/aYRrHDHSkN
Big-time honor for #IUBase's @Grantr_1 from @PerfectGameUSA ...— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 2, 2020
📝 https://t.co/AI5rcn2imb pic.twitter.com/z9ZYiQkdzl
Cam Mack is transferring out of Nebraska. He had 35 points and 19 assists in two games against Indiana in 2019-20. Was suspended for the B1G Tournament game. #iubb https://t.co/1h02lTLcJ5— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 2, 2020
Headlines
IU Insider mailbag: What happens to athletics revenue if football, basketball are shut down? -- Indianapolis Star
IHSAA cancels spring sports after schools closed for 2019-2020 school year -- Indianapolis Star
PATBERG, BERGER EARN WBCA ALL-AMERICAN HONORS -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU Basketball Exit Interview Series: Three Things for Justin Smith’s 2020-21 Season -- The Daily Hoosier
Cam Mack will not return to Nebraska, enters NCAA transfer portal -- Omaha.com
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.