Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

First off I know this is small news during these chaotic times. I would like to announce that I have committed to Indiana University to further my academic and athletic career. I want to thank @CoachAllenIU and the rest of the IU coaching staff for this great opportunity. pic.twitter.com/I9HAEWDNpW

Five-star in-state long-snapper Jaxon Miller, who was at Indiana’s March 7 junior day, got in some snaps with former Indiana specialist Nate Snyder. #iufb https://t.co/vt7VlAWuH2

This was expected after Indiana’s high schools have now gone virtual for the rest of the academic year. https://t.co/9QnniwaajM

Penn State is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 5 with Kent State. IU opens at Wisconsin on Sept. 4. So we're talking about early July as a fallback here. #iufb https://t.co/aYRrHDHSkN

Cam Mack is transferring out of Nebraska. He had 35 points and 19 assists in two games against Indiana in 2019-20. Was suspended for the B1G Tournament game. #iubb https://t.co/1h02lTLcJ5

IU Insider mailbag: What happens to athletics revenue if football, basketball are shut down? -- Indianapolis Star

IHSAA cancels spring sports after schools closed for 2019-2020 school year -- Indianapolis Star

PATBERG, BERGER EARN WBCA ALL-AMERICAN HONORS -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU Basketball Exit Interview Series: Three Things for Justin Smith’s 2020-21 Season -- The Daily Hoosier

Cam Mack will not return to Nebraska, enters NCAA transfer portal -- Omaha.com