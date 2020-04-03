News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-03 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: April 3

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Valparaiso DE Cooper Jones commits to Indiana

JUCO 2020 running back discusses interest in Indiana

Mo Creek on his time with the Hoosiers and his pro career

Corey Evans talks IU recruiting and progress

Introducing three-star guard Julian Norris

Around the B1G East: Rutgers Football

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU Insider mailbag: What happens to athletics revenue if football, basketball are shut down? -- Indianapolis Star

IHSAA cancels spring sports after schools closed for 2019-2020 school year -- Indianapolis Star

PATBERG, BERGER EARN WBCA ALL-AMERICAN HONORS -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU Basketball Exit Interview Series: Three Things for Justin Smith’s 2020-21 Season -- The Daily Hoosier

Cam Mack will not return to Nebraska, enters NCAA transfer portal -- Omaha.com

