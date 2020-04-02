According to TheHoosiercom's most up-to-date scholarship chart, Indiana has two scholarships remaining before the 2020 season begins. With months between then and now, things are sure to change, but the fact remains that Indiana is in the market for a transfer running back.

Arkansas transfer Chase Hayden headlines that group and was planning to visit at the end of March, until the NCAA mandated a recruiting dead period due to COVID-19. But a new name has popped up in recent weeks, as Indiana has been in talks with JUCO running back Rachaad White since February.