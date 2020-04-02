News More News
2020-04-02 football

JUCO 2020 running back discusses interest in Indiana

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

After Indiana lost three running backs to the transfer portal in one calendar year, including former four-star running back Ronnie Walker, Indiana is looking hard at JUCO 2020 running back Rachaad White. It hasn't been an easy road for White up until this point.

According to TheHoosiercom's most up-to-date scholarship chart, Indiana has two scholarships remaining before the 2020 season begins. With months between then and now, things are sure to change, but the fact remains that Indiana is in the market for a transfer running back.

Arkansas transfer Chase Hayden headlines that group and was planning to visit at the end of March, until the NCAA mandated a recruiting dead period due to COVID-19. But a new name has popped up in recent weeks, as Indiana has been in talks with JUCO running back Rachaad White since February.

