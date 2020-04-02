Three surgeries in 22 months would usually make a person want to quit any sport they play, but not for former Hoosier Mo Creek. The Indiana guard from 2009-2013 has hit some real rough points throughout his career due to injuries, and now in 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic is just another obstacle for him to work around. On Thursday, Creek talked with Jim Coyle about his time at Indiana University and how he’s dealing with this unusual environment in today’s world. “You can always go outside and get a good run in, you can always go outside and get shots up and stuff like that to try and keep yourself poised and ready for the next season,” Creek told Coyle on how it shouldn’t be that tough to return to basketball. When Creek isn’t conditioning for basketball though, he says he’s been keeping himself busy with video games, watching “Tiger King,” and hanging out with friends and family. “I haven’t bothered them yet, but I probably will soon enough,” Creek said on reaching out to old teammates at this time. During Creek’s time at IU, he experienced some of the highest highs and the lowest lows, but one his first greatest memories was his 31-point performance against Kentucky. His scoring outburst against the then No. 4 team in the country shot him up to the top scoring freshman in the country at 17.3 points per game, and even Creek could have hardly imagined it. “I was happy with the game I had, but disappointed about the loss,” Creek said. Creek only played 12 games that year as he suffered his first season-ending injury, and then only 18 games the following year before another injury, and then he sat out the entire 2011-2012 season with a third injury. These injuries were hard for him he said, but it didn’t stop his grind to make a better life for his daughter. Along with his injuries, Creek experienced high and low points of the team while at IU. In his first two seasons the team won a combined 22 games, and in his final two seasons the team won 56 games. “That is what helped me grow as a person,” Creek said. When this COVID-19 pandemic is over, Creek will return overseas to continue his basketballjourney. So, whether it be his injuries, the team struggle, or the team success, Creek will always find a way to persevere just as he has in the past. This pandemic is just another obstacle in the way for Creek to get around and continue to grow as a person and player