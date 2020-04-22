News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-22 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: April 13

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

NCAA to implement new rules for 2020 football season

How has the COVID-19-induced dead period affected recruiting?

Consistency as a scoring threat becomes the next step for Al Durham

Southeast Spotlight: The 10 biggest commitments this spring

Catching up with Eric Gordon

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU CHANGES 2020 FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET RENEWAL AMID PANDEMIC -- Hoosier Sports Report

Q & A: Catching up with former IU guard Robert Johnson -- Inside The Hall

Into the deep end: Callum Stretch's journey to IU men's soccer -- Indiana Daily Student

Breaking down the Hoosiers: TEs -- The Herald Bulletin

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}