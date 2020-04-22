The Hoosier Daily: April 13
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
NCAA to implement new rules for 2020 football season
How has the COVID-19-induced dead period affected recruiting?
Consistency as a scoring threat becomes the next step for Al Durham
Southeast Spotlight: The 10 biggest commitments this spring
Tweets of the Day
The NCAA has implemented new football rules:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 21, 2020
- Ejected players can stay near benches
- 2-minute time limit on replays
- Only 2 players per team can wear same number (0 is now legal)
- Refs’ jurisdiction begins 90 minutes before games, not 60, to avoid altercations between teams.
Reliving my glory days! pic.twitter.com/Cwzea4O589— Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) April 21, 2020
Former Indiana pitcher Ryan Halstead and his sister, Paige, who’s a catcher at UCLA and plays for the US internationally, were featured on House of Highlights’ Instagram today. #iubase pic.twitter.com/mmeIjccPeA— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 21, 2020
Sources: The NBA G League has already reached out to multiple prospects in the 2021 class about bypassing college and opting to play professionally.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 21, 2020
Indiana fans might be interested to see the Purdue and Nebraska totals on this graphic. #iufb https://t.co/76IUZu3Nlg— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 21, 2020
Trayce Jackson-Davis’ younger brother, Tayven, a 2022 QB out of Center Grove, receives his first DI offer. The guy can sling it, folks. #iufb https://t.co/7rGfVFuxyW— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 21, 2020
BREAKING: UConn Pres. Tom Katsouleas says that fall sports will likely be cancelled.— UCTV Sports (@UCTVSports) April 21, 2020
"Current thinking is that likely fall sports will be cancelled - with the exception of those that can be played at a safe distance”.
The Pres. spoke to a UConn Journalism class moments ago.
Source: Georgia's Tom Crean will hire Steve McClain as an assistant. Former head coach at UIC. McClain worked for Crean at Indiana.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 21, 2020
Boise State is furloughing its coaches, including football, men's and women's basketball and baseball. https://t.co/PzJZFk9R4J— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 21, 2020
Headlines
IU CHANGES 2020 FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET RENEWAL AMID PANDEMIC -- Hoosier Sports Report
Q & A: Catching up with former IU guard Robert Johnson -- Inside The Hall
Into the deep end: Callum Stretch's journey to IU men's soccer -- Indiana Daily Student
Breaking down the Hoosiers: TEs -- The Herald Bulletin
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.