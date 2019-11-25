The Daily Hoosier: November 25
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Poll Watch: Two losses distance Indiana from top-25
Big Ten Recruiting: 2020 classes
Tweets of the Day
#iufb is a 7.5-point favorite to win the Old Oaken Bucket, o/u 56.5. #BeatPurdue— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) November 24, 2019
#iubb opens as an 11-point favorite vs. Louisiana Tech, o/u 140. Pomeroy puts it at 10 and gives the Hoosiers an 82% chance of victory.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) November 24, 2019
#iufb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 25, 2019
🏈 Tevin Coleman @Teco_Raww (#GoNiners): 11 rushes for 39 yds, TD; 2 rec for 10 yds; fumble recovery
🏈 Cody Latimer @CodyLatimer14 (#GiantsPride): 1 rec for 7 yds; 3 kickoff returns for 63 yds
🏈 Ian Thomas @greatness_16 (#KeepPounding): 1 rec for 4 yds
Whop Philyor has missed a game and a half and still top five in Big Ten receiving #iufb https://t.co/k8PPnPGw2U— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) November 24, 2019
Calbert Cheaney getting the royal treatment befitting a college basketball HOF member. #iubb pic.twitter.com/ZBI159YW9Y— Indiana Sports Beat Radio w/ Coyle & Leary🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) November 25, 2019
Headlines
What to expect: Louisiana Tech -- Inside The Hall
IU football giving up too much in the passing game -- Indianapolis Star
Insider: 5 things we learned from Indiana high school football semistate week -- Indianapolis Star
Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 13: Michigan Makes its Move -- Hoosier Maven
