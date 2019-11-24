Poll Watch: Two losses distance Indiana from top-25
Indiana found top-25 glory after a four-game Big Ten win streak just a few weeks ago, but the residue left from being ranked after the bye week is all but gone after the Hoosiers dropped two games to ranked opponents in the last two weeks to fall to 7-4 on the season.
See where Indiana is now ranked in each poll and where it's seen its highest rankings in the table below.
After cracking the Associated Press Top-25 for the first time since 1994 and being ranked the highest since 1993, Indiana had a tough task ahead, as then-No. 9 Penn State and then-No. 13 Michigan awaited the Hoosiers in the next two weeks.
Indiana fell to defeat in both games and has quickly seen its way out of most subjective power rankings and polls. However, the algorithm-based poll – ESPN SP+ – has given Indiana a minimal drop following the two losses.
|Poll
|Position
|Change
|Highest
|
-- (0 points)
|
-47 points
|
No. 24
|
-- (2 points)
|
-37 points
|
No. 25
|
No. 39
|
-10
|
No. 29
|
No. 22
|
-2
|
No. 19
|
--
|
--
|
No. 22
|
No. 24
|
+2
|
No. 24
Indiana hasn't made an appearance in the College Football Playoff Top-25 Poll and likely won't this season, but Penn State has risen as high as No. 8 and Michigan has reached as high as No. 13 with another jump to come on Tuesday.
Having made its way through the perennial top-four in the Big East, Indiana has now lost to Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan. Ind the AP poll, Ohio State is ranked No. 2, while Michigan is No. 10 and Penn State is No. 12. Michigan State is 5-6 and playing for bowl eligibility against Maryland next week.
Indiana's next and last regular season opponent, Purdue, is currently ranked No. 62 in ESPN SP+ ratings, No. 64 in ESPN FPI and No. 84 in CBS' power rankings.
