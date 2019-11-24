Indiana found top-25 glory after a four-game Big Ten win streak just a few weeks ago, but the residue left from being ranked after the bye week is all but gone after the Hoosiers dropped two games to ranked opponents in the last two weeks to fall to 7-4 on the season. See where Indiana is now ranked in each poll and where it's seen its highest rankings in the table below.

After cracking the Associated Press Top-25 for the first time since 1994 and being ranked the highest since 1993, Indiana had a tough task ahead, as then-No. 9 Penn State and then-No. 13 Michigan awaited the Hoosiers in the next two weeks. Indiana fell to defeat in both games and has quickly seen its way out of most subjective power rankings and polls. However, the algorithm-based poll – ESPN SP+ – has given Indiana a minimal drop following the two losses.