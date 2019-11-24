Indiana football's hot start on Saturday gave way to a doomed finish, as the Hoosiers were outclassed by Michigan on both sides of the ball. DoctorGC and Scott discuss the 39-14 loss, breaking down the talent disparity, injuries, and other factors that led IU to lose the game. We also discuss the frustration of coming up short in a home game against a high-end opponent yet again, but we also chat about how the obsession in certain circles with those types of wins tend to miss the forest for the trees.

We also discuss the long-term historical view of the season, and think about the impact of IU's late-season games on how people will eventually perceive 2019. Finally we take a quick look at the Old Oaken Bucket matchup versus Purdue and what to expect in that.