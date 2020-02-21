Tampa 2021 athlete Jordan Oladokun reacts to Indiana offer
Tampa 2021 athlete Jordan Oladokun is seeing his recruitment take off, and one of the handful of schools involved is Indiana. He talked to TheHoosier.com about a few of those schools, including Indiana, after the Rivals Orlando Camp last weekend.
Tampa athlete Jordan Oladokun has emerged as one of the most sought-after recruits in the Tampa area in the last few months. At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Oladokun brings a versatility that lends itself to both sides of the ball, despite being classified as a cornerback.
The 2021 prospect recorded seven interceptions as a sophomore at Gaither High School before adding receiving responsibilities to his Friday nights. He caught 28 passes for 532 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2019, and he’ll be catching passes from one of Indiana’s top quarterback targets in the 2021 class, Kiael Kelly.
RELATED: Kiael Kelly plans to take an official visit to Indiana
With 16 offers and plenty more to come while he camps in the spring and summer, Oladokun said he’s been receiving the most attention from Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Penn State, Cincinnati and Indiana.
He plans to take one of his official visits to Virginia and has visits planned for Penn State and Georgia Tech in the spring.
He talked to TheHoosier.com about some of the schools he’s most interested in.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news