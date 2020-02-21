Tampa 2021 athlete Jordan Oladokun is seeing his recruitment take off, and one of the handful of schools involved is Indiana. He talked to TheHoosier.com about a few of those schools, including Indiana, after the Rivals Orlando Camp last weekend.

Tampa athlete Jordan Oladokun has emerged as one of the most sought-after recruits in the Tampa area in the last few months. At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Oladokun brings a versatility that lends itself to both sides of the ball, despite being classified as a cornerback.

The 2021 prospect recorded seven interceptions as a sophomore at Gaither High School before adding receiving responsibilities to his Friday nights. He caught 28 passes for 532 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2019, and he’ll be catching passes from one of Indiana’s top quarterback targets in the 2021 class, Kiael Kelly.

