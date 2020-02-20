Tampa 2021 quarterback Kiael Kelly, who was offered by Indiana before former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kalen DeBoer was hired, still has interest in the Hoosiers after DeBoer's departure. He will visit Indiana for an official visit at the least this spring and summer.

When former Indiana offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kalen DeBoer left for Fresno State, there was concern that the prospects who he and the Indiana staff had developed good relationships with in the 2021 class might look elsewhere with plenty of time left in the recruiting cycle,

For Tampa No. 11 dual-threat quarterback Kiael Kelly – one of Indiana’s early top targets at the position – that wasn’t the case. He’d earned an offer from Indiana before DeBoer was hired by the Hoosiers, and he plans to spend one of his official visits in Bloomington.