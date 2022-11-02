The 2022-23 Indiana men's basketball season is right around the corner which is a perfect time to start looking ahead and breaking down each scholarship player of the roster and previewing what to expect out of them this upcoming year. Today, we take a look at freshman forward Malik Reneau with a recap of their high school career, preview of this upcoming season, plus some notable quotes.

High School Review

The five-star power forward is from Miami, Florida and was one of the two incoming freshman, alongside with five-star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, that played high school ball at the prestigious Montverde Academy (FL) where he helped lead them to back-to-back GEICO High School National Championships. He also played AAU ball for the Nightrydas Elite program as part of the Nike EYBL circuit. As a senior at Montverde Academy, Reneau averaged 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds (6th best in NIBC) per game. He was also named an All-American honorable mention by MaxPreps as well as a participant in the Jordan Brand Classic. He finished his high school career as the 26th best player in the 2022 Rivals 150 Rankings, ranked No. 3 in his position, as well. Reneau was originally committed to Florida but due to then Florida head coach Mike White's decision to take the open job at Georgia, he decommited from the school and reopened his recruitment. When Reneau became available once again, schools like Indiana, Georgia, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Virginia, and others instantly made a push. For Indiana, Reneau was a high priority for them with the uncertainty of Trayce Jackson-Davis coming back and them needing to add another piece to their frontcourt rotation. Jalen Hood-Schifino was also a big part of recruiting Reneau to Indiana due to the best friend relationship each had with one another. On April 18th earlier this year during Reneau's official visit dinner in Bloomington, the 6-foot-9 forward committed to Indiana thus completing the Hoosiers' 2022 recruiting class. He was Mike Woodson's second ever five-player commitment.

2022-23 Season Preview

This probably goes without saying, the addition of Malik Reneau was a massive recruiting win for Mike Woodson and the Indiana staff. Very rarely do you see a program land a plug-and-play five-star front court player knowing that he is going to have to play behind one of the best returning front courts in the nation of Race Thompson and preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis. Due to his talent, size, and athleticism, he is someone you can place on any team and expect him to contribute right away. He does most of his scoring with a smooth yet explosive touch around the rim and has shown the ability to stretch the floor here and there. His frame allows him to be physical with the defense and he already posses the "ready made" Big Ten body. On the defensive end, Reneau has fantastic fundamentals. He is not a huge shot blocker per say but matched up well with the opposing 4 or 5 often times very well. His length is a big advantage for him on this end and fits right into Mike Woodson's defensive system for the most part. It is also worth noting how great of a rebounder he is on that end as well. Like Hood-Schifino, Reneau is the other freshman that should come in and contribute right away for Indiana. Heading into the college level, his body and skillset is already at a mature level and like mentioned above, he is a legit plug-and-play ballplayer. He should be a very important frontcourt bench piece that Mike Woodson can have confidence in when Thompson and Jackson-Davis need a rest or are in foul trouble. One can easily say that Reneau is one of the big reasons why Indiana is set up for success this season. Expect him to hold his own against the Big Ten competition.

Notable Quotes