The 2022-23 Indiana men's basketball season is right around the corner, which is a perfect time to start looking ahead and breaking down each scholarship player of the roster and previewing what to expect out of them this upcoming year. Today, we take a look at freshman guard CJ Gunn with a recap of their high school career, preview of this upcoming season, plus some notable quotes.

High School Review

The 6-foot-4, three-star shooting guard is the only incoming freshman in the four-man class that comes from the state of Indiana by way of the Indianapolis area. After originally playing for Hamilton Southeastern High School, Gunn transferred to Lawrence North and was coached by the legendary Indiana high school coach Jack Keefer. He was also a part of the Indy Heat AAU program, the same grassroots team that Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis played for. During his time at the high school level, Gunn saw a bunch of success. His junior year at Lawrence North, he was named an Indiana Junior All-Star while being a contributing factor in leading the Wildcats to the Indiana Class 4A State Championship game where they finished as the runner-ups. His senior year is where you saw Gunn's game elevate to a new level. Although an injury caused him to miss the beginning of the season, he went onto average 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.4% from three. He was also named a member of 2022 Indiana All-Star team. Gunn originally committed to Indiana in February 2021 under former Indiana head coach Archie Miller and kept his commitment through when Mike Woodson took over. Gunn was the first member of the 2022 Indiana recruiting class. He also had offers from Purdue, Butler, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ohio State, and others. Along with the accomplishments mentioned above, Gunn's high school career ended with multiple IBCA Supreme 15 All-State selections while setting the Lawrence North school records of most made a three-pointers (9) in a single game and all-time leader in points per game.

2022-23 Season Preview

As Woodson looks to bring in more shooting, Gunn fits that profile perfectly. As seen up close and personal last year, Gunn has made a ton of improvements in that area and overall scoring in general. He took his game up a notch in his senior year and became the go to guy for Lawrence North. While Gunn was primarily brought in to be a playmaker at the wing, an underrated asset of his game is on the defensive end. With his size, length, and athleticism, Gunn has the ability to realistically guard the 1-3 spot. He is scrappy enough on that end and throughout his senior season, he seemed to always be guarding the opposing team's best backcourt player. While Gunn's frame and size is not quite there yet in terms of being able to physically matchup in the Big Ten, he has already put in a lot of work with Indiana strength coach Clif Marshall adding weight and strength. This area was one of Gunn's ultimate goals on improving heading into this past summer.

With the way the lineups and rosters are looking right now, Gunn's minutes might be very spotty at times this season. With questions marks as far as who is going to provide Indiana with outside shooting this season, Gunn could be the answer at times there this year. While this season fans might not see a lot of him on the floor, the next three years is where Gunn should see his minutes increase as he becomes a more consistent piece to Indiana's rotation. Being the local kid and ability to score, Gunn will surely be a fan favorite sooner than later.

Notable Quotes