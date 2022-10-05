The 2022-23 Indiana men's basketball season gets started in just a few short months which is a perfect time to start looking ahead and breaking down each scholarship player of the roster and previewing what to expect out of them this upcoming year. Today, we take a look at sophomore guard Tamar Bates with a recap of last season, preview of this upcoming season, plus some notable quotes.

Last Season Review

With only two weeks after Mike Woodson was named the new head coach of Indiana, he was able to secure he first major recruiting win when he landed four-star shooting guard Tamar Bates after the Kansas City, Missouri native decommited from Texas due to a coaching change. His skill level, size at the shooting guard spot, and defensive talent made him a player that was going to come in right away and produce in Woodson's first season at the helm. Although the stats do not jump off the page, Bates was one of the key players off the bench when it came to Indiana's backcourt rotation. In 32 game appearances, Bates averaged 3.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, along with playing 14.5 minutes per game. He had a made field-goal percentage of 33.8% including shooting 29.8% from three. At the beginning of the season, Bates played extremely well and was arguably Indiana's best scoring option off the bench. However as the season went on, Bates really struggled with consistency and rhythm which forced his minuets to slip away a little bit once Indiana was deep into the Big Ten conference. He had some good moments towards the end of the season but was just never at that level he was at the start of the year. Bates' freshman year was certainly a rocky one at times, however he showed a lot of flashes of the potential he has to be an important part of Indiana's future. He showed that he is already a reliable defender and can eventually be a guy that can provide some high level scoring at all three levels.



2022-23 Season Preview

Given Indiana's roster outlook, Bates projects to be a player that will be one of the first off the bench. The most important area to watch for with Bates this season is if he is going to be consistent or not. An up-and-down year two could be a problem especially when it comes to bench production. What makes Bates a player that many fans have high hopes for is how true of a shooting guard he is. He has the length, ability to create his own shot, and can often times be a playmaker on the floor. Where Bates can help Indiana get to that next level is obviously improving from behind the arc. Shooting just 29.8% from three was an awful percentage last season and honestly may not be a true representation of how good of a outside shooter Bates could be. If Bates can improve his shot making at the wing, he honestly could be in the running for a starting spot if Miller Kopp struggles again. On the defensive end, Bates should once again be a player that Woodson can trust on that end. Bates' IQ on that end is what made him one of the most sought after recruits out of IMG Academy and the guard proved that he can be lockdown on the wing at times last season. Improving his overall size and strength, which looks to have already happened, will only help him on that end as well. He may have struggled for the majority of his freshman season, but with a year of experience under his belt, Bates is going to be one of the key pieces for Indiana if they are going to find success this year. He has been projected to be one of college basketball's breakout sophomores, which he certainly has the potential to accomplish. Bates fits that need of a much-needed scorer and playmaker on the wing that Woodson and Indiana are missing.

