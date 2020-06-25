After Rivals released its final rankings for the 2020 class a few weeks ago and spent the majority of the next week releasing its position rankings, TheHoosier.com has spent time looking at former players ranked in the same spot as the current IU signees. Altogether, Indiana saw all four members of its 2020 class land in the Rivals150.

The final member of Indiana's 2020 class is Trey Galloway. The 6-foot-4 wing is ranked No. 141.

We have already addressed the impact that players in the top 20 make immediately. But we have also spoken that in order to build a program, it's those players around 100 in the rankings that help make that program consistent over numerous years.

Galloway is a player that will be around the Indiana program for a few years and someone that Archie Miller will look to build around when he becomes an upperclassman, much like one of his class counterparts in Anthony Leal.