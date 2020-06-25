Rivals150 Comparison: Trey Galloway
After Rivals released its final rankings for the 2020 class a few weeks ago and spent the majority of the next week releasing its position rankings, TheHoosier.com has spent time looking at former players ranked in the same spot as the current IU signees. Altogether, Indiana saw all four members of its 2020 class land in the Rivals150.
The final member of Indiana's 2020 class is Trey Galloway. The 6-foot-4 wing is ranked No. 141.
We have already addressed the impact that players in the top 20 make immediately. But we have also spoken that in order to build a program, it's those players around 100 in the rankings that help make that program consistent over numerous years.
Galloway is a player that will be around the Indiana program for a few years and someone that Archie Miller will look to build around when he becomes an upperclassman, much like one of his class counterparts in Anthony Leal.
Previous Reports
National Rankings
Trying to find a good enough sample size, we started at 2010 so there would be enough players to look at that had already finished college and were off to the professional ranks as well as the more recent talent that could still be in school. These are all players that were ranked No. 141 in the final Rivals150 rankings before heading to college. This group is packed with tons of talented players and some Blue-Bloods as well.
2010 - Will Sheehey (Indiana): A name that Indiana fans love, Sheehey was part of the most talented team at IU over the last two decades. He went from the best Sixth Man around the country to a starter for his senior year. He appeared in 130 games (50 starts) and averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
2011- Jamari Traylor (Kansas): A very productive role player for Kansas for all four seasons, Traylor just had a ton of talent ahead of him on the floor. He appeared in 143 games (27 starts) and averaged 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
2012- Jerron Wilbut (Seton Hall): Wilbut never actually attended Seton Hall and opted to go to Cal State Northridge. There he played two years and averaged 6.0 points in 41 games (0 starts).
