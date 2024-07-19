Indiana football has had an eventful offseason to say the least. As Curt Cignetti prepares for his first season at the helm of the Hoosiers, TheHoosier.com is doing position-by-position previews of the Indiana roster. Up next, the offensive line.

2023 SEASON RECAP

2023 was not a kind year to Hoosier Football, the offensive line being a part of the lackluster season, although the group may not have been the worst in the Big Ten, it was not special by any means. The unit helped Indiana average 3.2 yards per rush, putting IU at 119th in the country and 12th in the Big Ten, not a strong number, especially for a team that seemed run first for most of the season. Where it gets better is in sacks per game, where the Hoosiers slot in at 59th in the country, seventh in the Big Ten. with 25 sacks surrendered. This is a much more promising figure, although when looking at total sack yards lost, the offensive line gave up 197 yards, 91st in the nation and 10th in the Big Ten. These figures show that the offensive line was mediocre and best and below average at times, contributing to the problems the 2023 team faced. Although this is the case, there were other Big Ten offensive line units that, by the numbers, were far worse than Indiana’s.

MIKE KATIC, CARTER SMITH RETURN AS STARTERS

Out of the projected three returning offensive starters, two come from the offensive line. Notably, veteran left guard Mike Katic returns for his sixth season in the IU program. The 2023 captain started all 12 games last season, being a veteran leader for an otherwise mediocre offensive line. Katic stands in at 6’4’’ and 315 pounds, making him a physical presence on the line. In addition to starting all 12 games in 2023, Katic did the same in 2022, while also starting a game at center. This is what he looks to do this year as, with previous center Zach Carpenter graduating, Katic is projected to take over the role in his final season. Katic isn’t the only starter from the ‘23 line to return though, as redshirt sophomore Carter Smith will join him as the projected starting left tackle. In Smith’s redshirt freshman year, he started all 12 games as a left tackle, an impressive feat as a newcomer in what was a very veteran 2023 line. Even being a newcomer, Smith was one of the more impressive players on the offensive line, showing that, at 6’5’’ 308 pounds, he can be a very effective left tackle once again this season.

VETERAN TRANSFERS BOLSTER THE LINE

While returning two starters on the line is a great start, coach Cignetti, as he did with the rest of the roster, went to the transfer portal to find much needed talent. The other three starters are projected to be Nick Kidwell, Tyler Stephens and Trey Wedig, all seniors transferring from other schools. Kidwell, the projected right guard, has been in college football since 2018, making him an extremely experienced veteran and leader for this group. All six of his previous seasons were spent with Cignetti at James Madison, with Kidwell starting a combined 35 games with the Dukes. The 6’5’’ 317 pound guard endured a season-ending injury last season, earning him another year of eligibility and the opportunity to follow Cignetti to IU. The other projected starting guard, Tyler Stephens, also transferred from James Madison, while also being in his last year of eligibility. Stephens has started 31 games across his four years in college football, bringing even more experience to the offensive line. The 6’5’’ 307 pound senior will once again work with Cignetti and Kidwell, allowing for a chemistry that will surely benefit the IU offensive line. The last projected starter is Trey Wedig, another senior transfer, although transferring from fellow Big Ten school, Wisconsin. The right tackle started 8 games over his three non-redshirt years with the Badgers, giving him less experience than the rest of the line, but still allowing him to get to know the physicality of the Big Ten. Wedig stands in at 6’7’’ making him the biggest lineman for the Hoosiers and someone who could have a breakout season in ‘24.

