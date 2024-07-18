Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer. A Proud Sponsor of IU Athletics

Advertisement

Indiana football's season opener against Florida International has continued to creep closer and closer as each day comes and goes. With the season less than two months away, TheHoosier.com's staff predicts who will be Indiana's leading rusher for the 2024 season.



JIM COYLE

A long list of transfer running backs has given Indiana one of it's deepest position rooms. With that apparent depth, and the fact that Curt Cignetti's offense passed for over 3700 yards last season, I'm guessing Indiana's "leading rusher" will be along the lines of what JMU transfer Kaelon Black did last season when he ran for 637 yards while sharing the the back field with Ty Son Lawton who went for 568 yds & 5 TD's. Justice Ellison, from Wake Forest, and Elijah Greenwill from North Carolina will compete and compliment that duo. Solomon Vanhorse, Daniel Weems, and freshman Khobie Martin will likely see the field as well. This stable of running backs could be a dangerous weapon against opponents who get focused on stopping the Hoosiers passing game.

ZACH BROWNING

Indiana's running back room is filled with experience entering the 2024 season. A pair of JMU transfers, Kaelon Black and Ty Son Lawton, are both familiar with Curt Cignetti's offense and will likely see their fair share of touches this season in the backfield. However, I don't think either of them will lead the team in rushing this upcoming season. For starters, Black's threat as a receiver will most likely see him used more often as a pass-catcher out of the field this season. Additionally, Lawton, who backed up Black a season ago in Harrisonburg, is likely to play a similar backup role this season in Bloomington. Because of that, I believe Justice Ellison -- who ran with the first team throughout Indiana's spring game -- will be the Hoosiers' starting tail back this year and subsequently the team's leading rusher. Ellison will get plenty of carries this season, and he should remain productive enough to hold onto that starting spot and pace Indiana in rushing this season.

JOSH POS

The running back room for Indiana this season is quite the talented group, filled with plenty of experience as well. However, with that being said, I believe that Justice Ellison will be the leading rusher for Indiana this season. The Wake Forest transfer has shown that he is more than capable to compete at the highest level of competition after he did so throughout his career with the Demon Deacons in the ACC. His bulldog-like appearance will most certainly help in the trenches, as Ellison fights for extra yards on each carry he gets. This season, it will be up to the offensive line to create holes for Ellison to navigate his way through. If they give him quality blocking, Ellison will do the rest on his way to leading the Hoosiers in rushing.

COLIN MCMAHON