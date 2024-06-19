Since taking over as the Hoosier' head coach, Curt Cignetti has made a lot of changes to Indiana secondary. The secondary was a position that Indiana needed to improve in heading into this upcoming season, and on paper the Hoosiers have done just that. IU newcomers Cedarius Doss and D'Angelo Ponds both rank amongst the Big Ten's highest graded returning cornerbacks ahead of the 2024 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdoZXN0IEdyYWRlZCBSZXR1cm5pbmcgQmlnIFRlbiBDb3JuZXJi YWNrc/CflJIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hSdDhoWUFUVlciPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94UnQ4aFlBVFZXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBD b2xsZWdlIChAUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE4MDM0MTQxNzY5NTU2MDk1NDU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==