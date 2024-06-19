Pair of Indiana defensive backs amongst highest rated returners in Big Ten
Since taking over as the Hoosier' head coach, Curt Cignetti has made a lot of changes to Indiana secondary.
The secondary was a position that Indiana needed to improve in heading into this upcoming season, and on paper the Hoosiers have done just that.
IU newcomers Cedarius Doss and D'Angelo Ponds both rank amongst the Big Ten's highest graded returning cornerbacks ahead of the 2024 season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Doss is a former FCS All-American defensive back from Austin Peay who transferred to Indiana this offseason as a big time addition to the secondary.
The 5-foot-8, 176 pound corner tallied 35 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions a season ago for the Governors.
Ranking second amongst the Big Ten's returners at cornerback, Doss received a PFF rating of 90.4.
The other big time addition in the defensive back room for the Hoosiers this offseason came in the form of James Madison transfer D'Angelo Ponds.
A freshman All-American a season ago with the Duke, Ponds recorded 52 tackles, 12 pass deflections and two interceptions during his freshman campaign at JMU.
Coming in third amongst the returning defensive backs in the Big Ten this year, Ponds was given a rating of 89.7 by PFF.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board