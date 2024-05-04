James Madison transfer DB D’Angelo Ponds commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana’s hot run in the spring transfer window continued on Saturday, as yet another former JMU standout committed to the Hoosiers.
Defensive back D’Angelo Ponds announced his commitment to Indiana on Saturday afternoon via his social media.
After spending one season in Harrisonburg with the Dukes, Ponds has three years of eligibility remaining.
A native of West Park, Florida, Ponds had a tremendous freshman season a year ago at James Madison under Curt Cignetti.
Ponds appeared in all 13 games last season for the Dukes. He collected 51 total tackles and recorded two interceptions as well as 13 pass breakups during his lone season at JMU.
The 5-foot-9 cornerback was selected to the All-Sun Belt second team a year ago for his efforts with the Dukes.
A hot commodity after entering the transfer portal on April 26, Ponds reportedly had interest from nearly two dozen programs before he decided to reunite with Cignetti in Bloomington.
The Hoosiers’ head coach has been looking to upgrade his secondary throughout the offseason.
The addition of Ponds is just that, a major upgrade for a defense that is filled with talented athletes and former JMU studs.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board