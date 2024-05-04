BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana’s hot run in the spring transfer window continued on Saturday, as yet another former JMU standout committed to the Hoosiers. Defensive back D’Angelo Ponds announced his commitment to Indiana on Saturday afternoon via his social media. After spending one season in Harrisonburg with the Dukes, Ponds has three years of eligibility remaining.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENvbW1pdHRlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0luZGlhbmFGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW5k aWFuYUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRkRtRnRl eWJ1QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZEbUZ0ZXlidUE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgROKAmUFuZ2VsbyBQb25kcyAoQERhbmdlbG9Qb25kc3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFuZ2Vsb1BvbmRzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTc4 Njg0Njg3NzE4MDE5OTA0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNCwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==