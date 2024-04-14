Doss has committed to Indiana over the likes of UTEP, UNLV, Tulane and Eastern Michigan.

Doss, who was recently granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, will spend the 2024 season with the Hoosiers.

The 5-foot-8, 176 pound corner back began his career at Division II Tuskegee University in 2019 as a walk-on. He didn't see any in-game action there.

Doss then transferred to Austin Peay prior to the start of the Governors' spring 2021 season, a season that was postponed from the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19.

He didn't make an appearance with Austin Peay in that spring season and tallied just one tackle in the fall of 2021.

In 2022, Doss emerged as a rotational piece for the Governors, starting four games. He recorded 26 tackles on the season and added two sacks and an interception as well.

This past season is when Doss really broke out. He started every game for Austin Peay in 2023 and was named a PFF All-American for his efforts.

He collected 35 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups with the Governors this past season. He also added a blocked kick.

Doss provides the Hoosiers with some welcomed depth in the defensive back room for the 2024 season.