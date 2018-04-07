After finishing with 19 points in late March at the McDonald's All-American game , New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford is in Brooklyn, N.Y., this weekend for the Jordan Brand Classic.

Similar to the McDonald's game, the Jordan Brand Classic is an event that features some of the top senior prospects around the country - 26 on the boys side, to be exact.

Held at the Barclays Center, the girls game will tip at 3:30 p.m. ET, while the boys game will tip at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised live on ESPN2.

Langford's final three schools for his college choice - with a decision expected in late April - include IU, Vanderbilt and Kansas.

The Jordan Brand Classic also features two Vanderbilt commits - five-star guard Darius Garland and five-star forward Simi Shittu - and three Kansas commits in five-star guard Quentin Grimes, five-star guard Devin Dotson and four-star big man David McCormack.

At the McDonald's game, Langford played on the same squad as Garland and McCormack. However, at the Jordan Brand Classic, both Vanderbilt commits and the trio of Kansas commits will be on the team opposing Langford.

No Indiana signees made the roster for either event.

Prior to Sunday's game, Langford caught up with some reporters in Brooklyn about the latest in his recruitment. According to ZagsBlog, the five-star guard said he doesn't plan to make anymore trips before making a decision.

This would contradict a recent plan to visit IU one last time before a decision is announced.

"The decision's coming close," he told ZagsBlog. "I just gotta get through these next couple weeks, these all-star games and the week after sit down with my family and make a decision."

He also said he will probably make the announcement at his high school in the gym.

**For more on Langford's recruitment, check out our most recent podcast with Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi**