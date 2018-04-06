Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-06 11:25:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Eric Bossi On Romeo Langford

T99jhmtjshfy2eok50v7
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells is joined by Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi to talk New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford's week at the McDonald's All-American games, including how he looked in workouts, the latest on his recruitment and more.

That podcast is embedded below.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}