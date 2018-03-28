The New Albany five-star senior guard dazzled with everything from a handful of three-pointers to a monster one-handed jam after splitting some halfcourt defense during the Wednesday night event in Atlanta, finishing with 19 points in a 131-128 loss for his "East" squad.

Romeo Langford's performance at the McDonald's All-American game was no surprise to IU fans.

Now, for clarity's sake, this wasn't a competition with much defense. The All-Star event - which includes two 20 minute halves - features 24 of the best senior college basketball prospects in the country, and was more of a glorified pickup game than an intense matchup.

Still, Langford proved he belonged among the best with his scoring total.

ESPN broadcaster Jay Williams - a former McDonald's All-American himself, plus eventual No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft - shared an interesting story about Langford during the broadcast.

“Romeo Langford, people compare the hysteria to Damon Bailey back in the day,” Williams said. “People are packing out gyms, waiting for him, he’s signing autographs for hours after games.

“He – I can’t wait for him to make his decision. My fiancé is all over me, she’s an IU grad, all of her family lives in Carmel, Indiana. All they keep talking about is Romeo Langford is the answer to all of IU’s problems. That would do huge wonders for Archie Miller’s recruiting class.”

Also, ESPN's Jeff Goodman interviewed Langford on the sidelines. Goodman asked the five-star guard if he had some pressure on him now after learning Williams' fiance was from Carmel.

"I guess so – yes sir," Langford replied with a tiny - tiny - smile.

But that wasn't enough for Goodman, chatting with the notoriously unemotional Langford. The ESPN reporter told the No. 6 player nationally that one college coach offered Goodman 10 dollars if he could get Langford to smile.

Langford responded by flashing a big grin.

"Jeff – are you that hard out for 10 bucks?" one ESPN broadcaster chided.

“We’ll be waiting for you at the hotel lobby bar after,” Williams joked.

Langford was the only IU target who participated in the game. His college decision is down to a final three including the Hoosiers, Kansas and Vanderbilt, and he confirmed during the broadcast he will announce his decision in late April.

He averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.

Langford was also named to the Jordan Brand Classic, earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors and will participate in the Nike Hoop Summit.

The Jordan Brand Classic will be held April 8 in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Then, Langford will head to the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregion, with practice scheduled for April 11 and April 12 before the game on April 13 (10 p.m. ET).

