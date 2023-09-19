Initial takeaways from Indiana's 2023-24 conference schedule release
On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference released the conference schedule for the 2023-24 schedule. Indiana will play a 20-game conference schedule, beginning with two games in December and then picking back up in January.
Here's three takeaways from Indiana's full slate release:
Dates for Hoosiers vs. Boilermakers set, just one Michigan State meeting
After Indiana won both contests against Purdue last season, the in-state rivals see each other for the first time this season in Bloomington on Jan. 16. Almost a month later, the Hoosiers travels to West Lafayette to take on Purdue in Mackey Arena on Feb. 10.
Indiana and Purdue meet earlier in the season this year than they have in over a decade. The Hoosiers and Boilermakers have met prior to Jan. 16 just once in the last 15 seasons.
The last five meetings between Indiana and Purdue have been decided by single-digit points.
Indiana plays Michigan State just once this season and it's to close out the regular season in Assembly Hall on March 10.
Michigan State is pretty much a lock to be ranked inside the top-10 of the AP Preseason Poll this year after Tom Izzo returns a large portion of his squad that made the sweet sixteen a year ago. Combine that along with a top-5 recruiting class and you have one of the best teams in the country heading into the season.
It's a good draw for the Hoosiers to only have to play the Spartans once this season and to be able to do it in front of their home crowd on senior day inside Assembly Hall. - Zach
First glance provides favorable outlook
Without knowing how this year's Indiana roster will gel together on the floor, it's hard to not look at the schedule for this upcoming season and not think it could be favorable for the Hoosiers.
Indiana's first two Big Ten opponents provides an interesting outlook, but the resumption of the conference slate in January is one that Indiana should look to take advantage of.
At Nebraska, home to Ohio State, at Rutgers and home to Minnesota, on the heels of the two December contests against Michigan and Maryland, could afford Indiana a strong win-loss record heading into the first matchup with Purdue.
Perhaps the most daunting stretch lies directly afterward, a four-game stretch of meetings with Purdue, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. But should Indiana take care of business in the prior meetings, the Hoosiers could be playing some of their best basketball of the season. - Mason
Indiana faces tough set of games in late November to early December
The Hoosiers have a difficult stretch from late November to early December. Indiana plays two Big Ten games in December before playing their final 18 conference games beginning in January.
Indiana opens Big Ten play at home on Dec. 1 against Maryland. They then travel to Michigan to take on the Wolverines on Dec. 5.
With that in mind, here's a look at Indiana's schedule to as November turns to December:
- 11/19 vs. UConn (Empire Classic in New York)
- 11/20 vs. Texas/Louisville (Empire Classic in New York)
- 11/26 vs. Harvard (Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)
- 12/1 vs. Maryland
- 12/5 @ Michigan
- 12/9 vs. Auburn (State Farm Arena in Atlanta)
- 12/16 vs. Kansas
That's as tough as it gets for a seven-game stretch for Indiana this season. The Hoosiers will take on the reigning National Champs, have the potential to play a Texas team that made the elite eight last season, open Big Ten play against what figure to be two solid teams and take on Auburn less than two hours from Auburn's campus in the span of a few weeks.
–––––
–––––
