On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference released the conference schedule for the 2023-24 schedule. Indiana will play a 20-game conference schedule, beginning with two games in December and then picking back up in January.

After Indiana won both contests against Purdue last season, the in-state rivals see each other for the first time this season in Bloomington on Jan. 16. Almost a month later, the Hoosiers travels to West Lafayette to take on Purdue in Mackey Arena on Feb. 10.

Indiana and Purdue meet earlier in the season this year than they have in over a decade. The Hoosiers and Boilermakers have met prior to Jan. 16 just once in the last 15 seasons.

The last five meetings between Indiana and Purdue have been decided by single-digit points.

Indiana plays Michigan State just once this season and it's to close out the regular season in Assembly Hall on March 10.

Michigan State is pretty much a lock to be ranked inside the top-10 of the AP Preseason Poll this year after Tom Izzo returns a large portion of his squad that made the sweet sixteen a year ago. Combine that along with a top-5 recruiting class and you have one of the best teams in the country heading into the season.

It's a good draw for the Hoosiers to only have to play the Spartans once this season and to be able to do it in front of their home crowd on senior day inside Assembly Hall. - Zach