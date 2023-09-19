News More News
Indiana basketball's 2023-24 full schedule released by Big Ten Conference

Mason Williams
Senior Writer
BLOOMINGTON – On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten conference released the full schedule of men's basketball matchups for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The conference is once again going with a 20-game gauntlet, beginning with two games in early December and then finishing out the final 18 games of the slate in January, February and early March.

Heading into Tuesday, Indiana already had a finalized non-conference schedule, highlighted by the Empire Classic with UConn, Texas and Louisville in Madison Square Garden, a neutral site matchup with Auburn in Atlanta, Ga., and the return matchup of a home-and-home set with Kansas – the final two happening in the span of a week.

Indiana also knew what opponents they would have in conference play:

Home only: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern

Away only : Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers

Home and away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Now, the Hoosiers know their entire schedule for the 2023-24 season. The full slate is as follows:

Full Indiana men's basketball 2023-24 schedule

* = denotes a Big Ten conference game

10/20/2023: Hoosier Hysteria

10/30/2023: vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

11/3/2023: vs. Marian (exhibition)

11/7/2023: vs. Florida Gulf Coast

11/12/2023: vs. Army

11/16/2023: vs. Wright State

11/19-11/20/2023: Empire Classic – UConn, Louisville and Texas at Madison Square Garden

11/26/2023: vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

12/1/2023: vs. Maryland*

12/5/2023: at Michigan*

12/9/2023: vs. Auburn (Atlanta)

12/16/2023: vs. Kansas

12/19/2023: vs. Morehead State

12/21/2023: vs. North Alabama

12/29/2023: vs. Kennesaw State

1/3/2023: at Nebraska*

1/6/2023: vs. Ohio State*

1/9/2023: at Rutgers*

1/12/2023: vs. Minnesota*

1/16/2023: vs. Purdue*

1/19/2023: at Wisconsin*

1/27/2023: at Illinois*

1/30/2023: vs. Iowa*

2/3/2023: vs. Penn State*

2/6/2023: at Ohio State*

2/10/2023: at Purdue*

2/18/2023: vs. Northwestern*

2/21/2023: vs. Nebraska*

2/24/2023: at Penn State*

2/27/2023: vs. Wisconsin*

3/3/2023: at Maryland*

3/6/2023: at Minnesota*

3/10/2023: vs. Michigan State *(Senior Day)

3/13-3/17/2023: Big Ten Tournament – Target Center, Minneapolis

TV designations and tip times will be announced at a later date.

