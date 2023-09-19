BLOOMINGTON – On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten conference released the full schedule of men's basketball matchups for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The conference is once again going with a 20-game gauntlet, beginning with two games in early December and then finishing out the final 18 games of the slate in January, February and early March.

Heading into Tuesday, Indiana already had a finalized non-conference schedule, highlighted by the Empire Classic with UConn, Texas and Louisville in Madison Square Garden, a neutral site matchup with Auburn in Atlanta, Ga., and the return matchup of a home-and-home set with Kansas – the final two happening in the span of a week.