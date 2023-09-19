Indiana basketball's 2023-24 full schedule released by Big Ten Conference
BLOOMINGTON – On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten conference released the full schedule of men's basketball matchups for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
The conference is once again going with a 20-game gauntlet, beginning with two games in early December and then finishing out the final 18 games of the slate in January, February and early March.
Heading into Tuesday, Indiana already had a finalized non-conference schedule, highlighted by the Empire Classic with UConn, Texas and Louisville in Madison Square Garden, a neutral site matchup with Auburn in Atlanta, Ga., and the return matchup of a home-and-home set with Kansas – the final two happening in the span of a week.
Indiana also knew what opponents they would have in conference play:
Home only: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern
Away only : Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers
Home and away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Now, the Hoosiers know their entire schedule for the 2023-24 season. The full slate is as follows:
Full Indiana men's basketball 2023-24 schedule
* = denotes a Big Ten conference game
10/20/2023: Hoosier Hysteria
10/30/2023: vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
11/3/2023: vs. Marian (exhibition)
11/7/2023: vs. Florida Gulf Coast
11/12/2023: vs. Army
11/16/2023: vs. Wright State
11/19-11/20/2023: Empire Classic – UConn, Louisville and Texas at Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023: vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
12/1/2023: vs. Maryland*
12/5/2023: at Michigan*
12/9/2023: vs. Auburn (Atlanta)
12/16/2023: vs. Kansas
12/19/2023: vs. Morehead State
12/21/2023: vs. North Alabama
12/29/2023: vs. Kennesaw State
1/3/2023: at Nebraska*
1/6/2023: vs. Ohio State*
1/9/2023: at Rutgers*
1/12/2023: vs. Minnesota*
1/16/2023: vs. Purdue*
1/19/2023: at Wisconsin*
1/27/2023: at Illinois*
1/30/2023: vs. Iowa*
2/3/2023: vs. Penn State*
2/6/2023: at Ohio State*
2/10/2023: at Purdue*
2/18/2023: vs. Northwestern*
2/21/2023: vs. Nebraska*
2/24/2023: at Penn State*
2/27/2023: vs. Wisconsin*
3/3/2023: at Maryland*
3/6/2023: at Minnesota*
3/10/2023: vs. Michigan State *(Senior Day)
3/13-3/17/2023: Big Ten Tournament – Target Center, Minneapolis
TV designations and tip times will be announced at a later date.
