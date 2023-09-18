McNeeley's official visit to Texas was originally scheduled for this weekend. Indiana and Kansas are the final two schools that the Richardson, Tx., native is reportedly considering.

The news comes the day that Indiana went four-deep at Montverde Academy in their pursuit of McNeeley, fellow five-star forward Derik Queen and four-star guard Curtis Givens III.

BLOOMINGTON – 2024 five-star recruit Liam McNeeley, the No. 9 overall player in the 2024 class, has cancelled his official visit to Texas, a source told TheHoosier.com on Monday.

Rob Cassidy, the national director of basketball recruiting at Rivals, said recently that Indiana is the perceived leader for McNeeley's commitment, but sources have indicated that Kansas has made the battle for the five-star's services close.

McNeeley, Queen and Givens III were last in Bloomington for an official visit two weekends ago on the weekend that Indiana football hosted Indiana State.

Bill Self was in at Montverde last Monday in pursuit of McNeeley, Queen and top overall prospect Cooper Flagg.

Indiana has yet to land a commitment in the 2024 class, but McNeeley is among those recruits that the Hoosiers' staff has poured the most resources into in their pursuit of his pledge. Kansas is looking to add a second five-star to their '24 class, where if McNeeley were to opt for the Jayhawks, he'd play alongside five-star big and Kokomo, Ind., product Flory Bidunga.

Indiana and Kansas were last intertwined in a recruiting battle for 2023 five-star Mackenzie Mgbako – one that the Hoosiers came out on top of.

Indiana will hope for a similar fate with McNeeley.