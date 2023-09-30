COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Following four weeks of sputtering and inconsistent play, Indiana’s offense was due for much-needed evaluation. Three matchups against FBS opponents yielded as many offensive touchdowns in regulation – two versus Louisville, one versus Akron – and just 15.3 points per contest when factoring in the four overtimes required to down the Zips, who were 17-point underdogs and were paid a guarantee north of $1 million to travel to Bloomington a week ago. Indiana didn't play to their own standard, head coach Tom Allen said. Saturday night, he'd called the Hoosier offense not good enough – "not even close" – and said Monday that the collective effort wasn't acceptable at all despite finding a way past the MAC foe. The Hoosiers’ offense already wasn’t working because of visible factors – conservative play-calling that has shared time being inconsistent, overthought and ineffective; factoring on top of the small margin for error the Hoosiers have. But later on Monday, a larger disconnect was revealed. Indiana isn’t aware of their own offensive identity.

Christian Turner is tackled by two Akron defenders during last week's game. (Rich Janzaruk, Herald-Times)

“The way that we played in the second half of Louisville, to me, is what you want,” Allen told reporters. In that second half, Indiana threw for 213 yards on 13-of-19 completion attempts while rushing for just 37 yards on 12 attempts. Louisville knew the Hoosiers would open the playbook to chase the 21-point deficit they faced from the Cardinals, trusting the redshirt freshman arm of Tayven Jackson to bring the Hoosiers all the way back, and Indiana's attack still found success. It helped draw them to a half-yard of knotting the score at 21 apiece in the game’s final moments. But when asked the same question regarding Indiana’s play-calling and offensive philosophy, offensive coordinator Walt Bell – who also serves as the Hoosiers’ quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller – made comments that seemed to zag those the head coach made just minutes before. “We’re a run-first football team,” Bell said on Monday. “There’s going to be an option element to it, and because of that there’s going to be play-action.”

Tayven Jackson hands off to Jaylin Lucas during Indiana's game versus Akron last week.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

In the aforementioned instance where the Hoosiers clawed their way to 18 inches of a tie ballgame in Indianapolis, Jackson turned around and handed the ball to Josh Henderson, the one player not lined up within a yard of the line of scrimmage on the play. Indiana’s tailback never had a chance, stuffed at the two-yard line before getting the chance to try and vault over the Louisville defensive line and break the plane of the end zone. After the game, Allen defended the play call, noting that better execution up front from the Indiana offensive line would’ve netted a different result. But, speaking for the first time since that play this past Monday, Bell said the perception of “poor execution” sometimes grants a pass to deflect blame from the coaching staff. “I think sometimes the word execution can be a word that gets used to kind of pass the buck to the guys that are actually on the field,” Bell said, “and that’s never the case.” Regardless of where the blame falls, the fact of the matter is that Indiana’s offensive game plan hasn’t been nearly as in tune as it needs to be. It’s especially true if the Hoosiers truly believe themselves to be a run-first team offensively. Indiana’s EPA, a metric that assesses a projected number of points added per play, sat at -0.07 points added per rush and .312 points added per pass heading into Saturday’s contest at Maryland according the College Football Data. The Hoosier offense, in theory, is losing points each time they hand the ball off, and the -0.07 EPA was fourth worst in FBS. Indiana’s offensive line, considerably better than in previous years with regards to pass protection, has simply not been good enough in the run game to support a rush-heavy offense. ­Pro Football Focus, which grades very single snap from every single player in college football, rates Indiana center Zach Carpenter as the second-worst run-blocking center in the Big Ten – earning a grade of 57.4. Matt Bedford’s run-blocking has come at the sacrifice of pass-blocking, earning a 71.0 run-blocking grade while amassing just a 26.7 pass-blocking grade at the guard spot. At the other guard, Mike Katic is the opposite – he’s been solid in pass protection (77.4), but owns the sixth-worst run-blocking grade of qualified players in the conference (56.4). Carter Smith and Kahlil Benson have each amassed run-blocking scores north of 70.0, but Benson’s pass-blocking grade is a measly 37.4 at the right tackle spot. As a whole, PFF grades the Indiana running game the third worst in the country, save Colorado State and Sam Houston State, and the worst in the Big Ten. EPA says so, too. Jaylin Lucas’ EPA per rush is 0.09 while his usage in the passing game is 0.588. Tayven Jackson, a frequent-enough rusher in the option game and by way of designed runs, has a -0.08 EPA per rush but a 0.37 EPA per pass. Josh Henderson’s usage in the running game nets Indiana an expected 0.109 points per play, but in the passing game, his EPA skyrockets to 0.845 per play. Contrarily, Indiana’s passing attack is the fifth best in the conference according to PFF. Cam Camper is the league’s second highest graded receiver, and Lucas is far and away the league’s best pass-catcher out of the backfield per PFF.

Tayven Jackson attempts a pass during Indiana's game versus Akron last week. (Rich Janzaruk, Herald-Times)