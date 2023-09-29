BLOOMINGTON – The Hoosiers are 2-2 through the first four weeks of the season as they get set for their first true road game of the season on Saturday afternoon in College Park against the Maryland Terrapins. Indiana (2-2, 0-1 in Big Ten play) and Maryland (4-0, 1-0 in Big Ten play) clash for the 12th time in the history of the two programs. Indiana has lost the last two meetings with Maryland. It was an ugly game last Saturday for Indiana against Akron. The Hoosiers scored just one offensive touchdown through four quarters of football before outlasting the Zips through four overtimes periods. Indiana averaged 2.2 yards per carry on the ground and went 3/14 on third downs while being out-gained by Akron by almost 200 yards. The offense had the ball 1st and goal from inside the Akron 5-yard line in the second quarter and failed to score. Tayven Jackson completed a lowly 42% of his passes and was sacked a season-high three times. Jaylin Lucas -- who tied an Indiana running back record with 10 receptions against Louisville -- got just 13 touches, all of which came on the ground. It was an unimpressive display from the Indiana offense. The defense gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense -- including over 200 rushing yards -- and seemed perplexed by Akron's DJ Irons ability to scramble out of the pocket. However, the unit forced three turnovers, put points on the board themselves and kept the score close in a game that could've easily gotten out of hand with the way the Hoosiers' offense was performing. Maryland hosts the Hoosiers following a 31-9 road beatdown of a head coach-less Michigan State last Saturday. Despite being out-gained by the Spartans, the Terrapins coasted to a big win on the back of forcing five turnovers. The Terrapins' star running back Roman Hemby was held in check, rushing for a season-low 17 yards on 10 carries. As a team, Maryland ran for nearly 150 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. In the air attack, Tualia Tagovailoa completed 21 passed -- to 11 different players -- for 223 yards and three scores. The redshirt senior also threw an interception. It was the defense the propelled Maryland to the win last week, intercepting three passes and recovering two Michigan State fumbles. Maryland's defense is similar to Indiana's defense in that both groups are not afraid to give up yards, but both make up for it by forcing a lot of turnovers. Ahead of this week five matchup, here's everything you need to know to get ready as the Hoosiers take on the Terrapins.

Indiana's Noah Pierre celebrates after Akron kicker Dante Jackson missed a potential game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter on Saturday against Akron. (Darron Cummings, AP Photo) ((Darron Cummings, AP Photo))

Last Time They Met

Indiana and Maryland last met a year ago in week seven, the Terrapins took down the Hoosiers 38-33 In Bloomington. Then Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. The Hoosiers got no production in the running game, totaling just 36 yards on the ground. Tagovailoa threw for 270 yards and three total touchdowns. it was the ground attack the led the charge for the Terrapins. Hemby -- a freshman at the time -- ran the ball 17 times for 107 and a score as the Terrapins neared 200 yards on the ground. Indiana leads the all-time series 7-4. The Hoosiers won seven of the first nine meetings between the two programs but have lost the last two.

Injury Report

It was a lengthy availability report last week for Indiana. QB Dexter Williams II, WR E.J. Williams Jr., DB Jamier Johnson, RB Josh Henderson, TE James Bomba and OL Max Longman were all listed as 'OUT' ahead of Indiana's matchup with Akron. Williams Jr. has been seen sporting a purple cast on his right hand and Longman was seen with a large brace on his right leg prior to kickoff against Akron. OL Bray Lynch and DB Nic Toomer were both listed as 'QUESTIONABLE' on the availability report last week. Toomer played against Akron, while Lynch did not dress. It would not be surprising to see the Hoosiers keep Henderson out once again, with the bye week to follow this Saturday's game against the Terrapins.

Indiana's Tayven Jackson fires a pass on Saturday against Akron. (Indiana University Athletics) (Indiana University Athletics)

Storylines to Keep An Eye On...

Is Tayven Jackson's job on the line? I posed a similar question to this one last week and my answer was simple, Jackson has earned the starting quarterback spot. However, after a subpar performance against one of the worst teams in FBS, I've had to think a little but harder on this one. On one side, Jackson beat out Brandon Sorsby for the starting job and has earned the right to keep it. One could argue that Indiana's lack of success on offense isn't as much Jackson's fault as it is Walt Bell's. Jackson and the Indiana offense as a whole has been constrained throughout the first four weeks of the season. It was pretty telling on when Jackson said "he's not my read, it's one-two-three and get out of there, I've never looked at Jaylin (Lucas) running that play in practice" in regard to missing a wide open Lucas in the third overtime period on Saturday against Akron. It's almost like Jackson is being forced to play with his hands tied behind his back. It's understandable, Jackson is just a redshirt freshman after all, but at some point he has to be allowed to simply be a quarterback and find his open teammates. Have we really seen a fully unleashed Jackson yet? On the other side, Jackson has definitely had his struggles. He's had good moments and he's had bad moments through his first handful of games with the Hoosiers. Sitting at 2-2 as Big Ten play resumes, is Saturday a last chance for Jackson to keep the starting job? Dexter Williams has been ruled 'OUT' on each and every availability report to start the year, but has dressed and gone through pregame warmups prior to each game. Williams is inexperienced too, only having four starts under his belt despite being a redshirt junior this year. He went into East Lansing and beat Michigan State last year -- although he only threw seven passes -- and had Indiana leading Purdue after the first quarter before tearing his ACL. We're over nine months removed -- the typical time period for an ACL injury -- from the injury he sustained against Purdue, could he be healthy enough and ready to play following the Hoosiers bye week? This is all just speculation for now, but it's definitely worth keeping an eye on. Can the Hoosiers put pressure on and contain Tualia Tagovailoa? It's no secret, Indiana had no answer for the legs of DJ Irons on Saturday against Akron. Irons ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns against the Hoosiers who struggled to keep him in the pocket. Tagovailoa isn't as fast or as capable with his legs, but he poses a similar threat to Indiana with his ability to escape pressure and improvise on the fly. The difference between Tagovailoa and Irons is that when the Maryland signal caller leaves the pocket, his eyes remain downfield. He's always scanning for open targets to throw the ball to. If he can't find anyone, then he will tuck the ball and use his legs. He's only registered 11 rushes on the season, but had 53 yards on two touchdowns when he uses his legs. Tagovialoia has been sacked just three times this year, the fourth fewest in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are going to have to find a way to make him feel uncomfortable in the pocket and cut off his avenues of escape. Can Indiana get the ball to its offensive playmakers? In week three against Louisville, Jaylin Lucas tied and Indiana running back record for most receptions in a single game in the program's history with 10. The very next week against Akron, he did not catch a single pass. He got 13 carries -- over half of them between the tackles -- for 43 yards, that was the extent of his impact on the game on Saturday. If Indiana wants to have any success on offense, it starts with Lucas. He is the Hoosiers' best playmaker and needs the ball out in space where he can be special. Tom Allen noted the importance of getting Lucas more involved in the offensive game plan on Thursday when he met with the media via Zoom. It's one thing to say it, it's another to actually go out and do it. Once again, that rests on the shoulders of Walt Bell. Bell must find a way to get Indiana's best skill position player the ball.

