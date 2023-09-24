"Not good enough. Not even close," head coach Tom Allen said of Indiana's offense in the depths of the evening following a 29-27 victory – the tone of his voice suggesting that such a result wouldn't cure his frustrations.

The Zips came into the game allowing 344 yards an outing to opponents. On a night where Indiana narrowly avoided an ultimate disaster, the Hoosier offense would only muster 282 and one offensive touchdown through the first four quarters.

His feelings are reciprocated by those who are left inside the building as boos rain down on the home team while they trot off the field. They're interlocked into a one-possession game with a MAC foe they've paid $1.2 million to play on Saturday night, and they're on the ropes.

He rises, turns around and peers to the above coaches' box, his hands begging for something to change with the Hoosier attack. After taking over at midfield, the Indiana offense has gone three and out. He's talking to offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and IU play-caller Walt Bell.

BLOOMINGTON – As the third quarter ends and Indiana is stuffed for just two yards on a 3rd-and-10 triple option play, a distressed Hoosier fan sitting on the west side of Memorial Stadium has reached his limit.

Indiana scored just on just four of their 16 drives Saturday night, averaging only 18 yards gained and 1:34 of possession per drive. The Hoosiers were out-gained through the air and on the ground, totaled 10 less first downs than the Zips, ran 24 less plays than their opponent and converted just three of their combined 16 third and fourth down conversion attempts.

Allen said the offense was out of sync all evening and performed poorly, leaving not much to be excited about on that side of the ball. The evaluation process, Allen said, will be extensive.

"We'll go through and evaluate all the times we broke down," Allen said. "You go through, was it technique? Wash it skill? From the talent of a person being able to make that – whatever is it we're asking them to do. Is it the call? Is it the position we're putting the guys in?

"It is a thorough process. It will start here in a few hours. It will be a short night to get back to work and figure out what we've got to do."

Indiana's struggles were widespread, and redshirt freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson was not excluded. Jackson only completed 42% of his 26 attempts on Saturday night, and had some misses that stuck with him. Allen reiterated that there would be some growing pains in the stages of him taking over as the Hoosiers' signal caller, but he also noted that his struggles weren't solely his to shoulder.

"There was a lot of things to correct out there that we did today," Jackson said postgame. "It's our job as an offense to go in there and fix it in practice and move on from this game.

"We play a Big Ten team next week, and what we did out there tonight is not going to cut it."

"It was a tough night, definitely not his best," Allen said. "We didn't do a good job protecting him. There were guys in his face all night long. Our running backs did not do a good job blocking at all as well as our offensive line."

Indiana's offensive line had it's worst effort of the season on Saturday with regards to protection and opening up the Hoosier run game. Allen himself agrees, assessing some of the Hoosier struggles to lack of focus as well and poor execution – something he stressed all week long leading into Saturday.

"You're at the goal line, you've got to score touchdowns and not have to kick field goals," Allen said. The Hoosiers turned over on downs early in the game after an interception return gifted them the ball at the Akron four yard line, and later elected for a field goal in the same situation to ensure points in the fourth quarter.

A week ago, Jackson wasn't sacked in the Louisville contest. He hit the turf for a loss three times on Saturday night, only adding more pressure to Jackson's rough night.

"It starts up front," Allen said. "Got to block better. If we have to make changes up front, personnel-wise, we'll do what we've got to do to get that fixed."