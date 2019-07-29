Indiana Hoosiers Football: The Latest Intel On IUFB Recruiting
TheHoosier.com has been talking to various sources to gather the very latest intel on Indiana Hoosiers football recruiting. We have the latest on 2020 class numbers, the latest with top offensive line targets, and more.
Click Here to read the full update.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
RELATED
Commitment Analysis: What Javon Swinton Means For Indiana
Indiana Lands Commitment From 2020 OL Coleon Smith
2020 3-Star Missouri OG Brady Feeney Talks Indiana Commitment
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.