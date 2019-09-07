News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 07:47:34 -0500') }} football Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 7

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Four-star Ben Davis athlete Daylan Carnell helped lead his team to a close win against Pike on Friday night.
Four-star Ben Davis athlete Daylan Carnell helped lead his team to a close win against Pike on Friday night. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Before The Snap: Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois Primer

Under The Lights: Two Top-Five In-State Recruits with IU Interest Face Off

IU tackling issues come down to fundamentals

Indiana’s David Ellis can provide versatility to the program

CrimsonCast Ep. 611 -- Preview EIU with Taylor Lehman


Tweets of the Day

Headlines

New Palestine RB Charlie Spegal breaks Indiana high school football rushing record -- Link

Why Kane Wommack is the man Tom Allen handpicked to run IU's defense -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}