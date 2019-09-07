The Hoosier Daily: September 7
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Before The Snap: Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois Primer
Under The Lights: Two Top-Five In-State Recruits with IU Interest Face Off
IU tackling issues come down to fundamentals
Indiana’s David Ellis can provide versatility to the program
CrimsonCast Ep. 611 -- Preview EIU with Taylor Lehman
Tweets of the Day
Using Equivalent Points per Play (PPP) and subtracting out the EqPts lost to turnovers, Indiana's offense against Ball State posted the 3rd highest non-garbage mark since the start of 2017. Only Maryland (2018), Rutgers (2017), and Georgia Southern (2017) were higher. #iufb— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) September 6, 2019
Congrats, Dexter! #foreverdesales pic.twitter.com/COTWYXWzlz— Mount de Sales (@MDSCavaliers) September 6, 2019
Neu Podcast. EIU - #iufb preview with @TaylorRLehman guesting https://t.co/iDF3FDCk2z— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) September 6, 2019
2021 prospect Javonte Brown-Ferguson will have the following schools see him during live period (confirmed): UConn, Texas A&M, Indiana, Kansas, Marquette, Western Kentucky.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 5, 2019
He told @Stockrisers that Kansas and Texas A&M will get home visits ‘for sure’ Seton Hall involved also.
Headlines
New Palestine RB Charlie Spegal breaks Indiana high school football rushing record -- Link
Why Kane Wommack is the man Tom Allen handpicked to run IU's defense -- Link
