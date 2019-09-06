Even though Ben Davis won a close one, 35-34, some news came out of the game for both targets.

Pike High School squared off against Ben Davis, where IU head coach Tom Allen used to coach when he was in the high school ranks, and there were two top in-state 2021 recruits that Indiana has its eyes on, in athlete Daylan Carnell and defensive end Kyran Montgomery.

Four-star Ben Davis athlete Daylan Carnell's next visit will be to Ohio State on Saturday for the Buckeyes' game against Cincinnati – he has an offer from the Bearcats.

But Carnell's next visits will be in-state, starting with a visit to Purdue when the Boilermakers take on TCU, he told TheHoosier.com after his 35-34 win over Pike on Friday night. He also plans to visit Notre Dame for its game against USC on Oct. 12. But the No. 5 in-state star said he needs to reschedule his visit to Indiana, which was originally slated for the Hoosiers' Sept. 21 game against UConn. Carnell said he might need to take his SAT test that day.