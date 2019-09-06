The team came away with a win in its season-opener against, but now must continue to adapt to live tackling and other game scenarios in preparation for the rest of the season.

Indiana opened up its season with missed tackles that were deemed unacceptable by head coach Tom Allen and the rest of the coaching staff.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen cited 25 missed tackled during last Saturday’s game against Ball State. While the team came away with a 34-24 victory, they allowed approximately 181 yards after contact to the Cardinals.

“Tackling, after watching the film, was just as bad on film as it was live. So disappointed in that, but that will be fixed,” Allen said during Monday’s press conference. “That's significant and something that I take personally.”

Keeping players healthy throughout the season is one of the highest priorities for any program. As a result, the physicality in fall camp practices doesn't reach the level of intensity seen on Saturday games.

Allen said because teams across the country having the inability to experience game-like competition, tackling in first games have been a common theme. However, while it isn’t a surprise to see players shed tackles, it isn’t an excuse to allow so many against nonconference opponents.

“That was the disappointing thing for me because you all know it's going to happen a little bit,” Allen said. “Once again, very fixable, and I think that once you've got three hours of live tackling you never get that the entire process.”

Against Ball State, sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden missed a tackle against senior running back Walter Fletcher, allowing him to take what should have been a short gain for a 45-yard touchdown.

McFadden is normally a sure tackler and posted 20 tackles last season as a freshman. In high school, he set a program-record 211 tackles. In his first game this season, he got away from those usual basic tackling techniques, giving up an explosive play.

“It’s just me staying to my fundamental details and wrapping and driving through the guy instead of trying to roll him down,” McFadden said on Monday. “Throughout the week, we’re just going to work on it, emphasizing wrapping and driving and squeezing through the tackle, and I think we’ll get it corrected this week.”

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was not thrilled with his defense’s performance, stating the missed tackles and other mistakes did not represent the standard at Indiana’s program.

He will be tasked with altering the practice regimen to implement drills that simulate gameday scenarios in preparation for Eastern Illinois University this Saturday.