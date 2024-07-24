Rounding out the Indiana wide receiver room, and TheHoosier.com's 2024 wide receiver player previews, is a 5’9’’ 190 pound fifth-year senior, Ke’Shawn Williams. Williams, a transfer from Wake Forest, is one of the seemingly endless players Head Coach Curt Cignetti scooped up in the transfer portal, and one that is looking to make an impact in his fifth season of college football. The IU wide receiver group should be one of, if not the best, positional groups on the squad, so playing time will be tough to get. Williams, though, with his experience, should be poised to compete for a role on this exciting 2024 Hoosiers offense.

Advertisement

2023 SEASON RECAP

In Williams’s last season at Wake Forest, he put up very respectable numbers for the Demon Deacons. As a starter, he racked up 384 receiving yards, third on the team. Williams also scored one touchdown on the season, that coming against Vanderbilt in week two, a game in which he was also the Deacs’ leading receiver. Williams got involved in the run game in 2023, rushing for 29 yards last season but, more notably, had a two yard touchdown run against Florida State. This showed a very versatile side of Williams, something the Hoosiers could use to their advantage, especially with a crowded WR room. In addition to 2023, Williams has been a productive WR for Wake for several seasons, putting together arguably his best year in 2022, where he went for 552 yards recieving and a touchdown. This prolonged success should be a great sign for Hoosier fans, showing that he is proven at a high level in the ACC, and he could certainly continue that success now in the Big Ten for IU.

2024 SEASON OUTLOOK

In 2024, things are looking up for IU, the wide receiver group being one of the strongpoints, and Williams is no different. While he is not projected to be a starter, Williams should take on a special teams role and potentially a role in the run game, as seen last season at WF. Listed as a projected slot option, Williams could be dynamic in a number of ways, especially if the Hoosiers face injuries, something that many programs deal with over the course of the season. The 2024 Hoosier wide receiver room should be one to look forward to, Williams included, and it should say something about the changing culture of IU football that a starter from the ACC would come to Cignetti’s program to compete for playing time. Things are changing in Bloomington and Williams leaving Wake for IU says a lot about that, Cignetti has developed a great transfer class, so it should be exciting for Hoosier fans to see it all executed on the field soon enough.

FROM CIGNETTI