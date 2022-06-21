Indiana Basketball: Success of season hinges on strong supporting cast

In Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana has the type of player they haven't had in quite some time. An All-American-caliber player hasn't suited up in the cream and crimson since Cody Zeller and Victor Oladipo back in 2013. With his return to Indiana this fall, Jackson-Davis now has the chance to be the next Hoosier in line to earn the recognition, already receiving lofty expectations to stop the drought. Due to his experience at the college level and already impressive list of accolades he's racked up during his time at IU, one could understand why. But while individual awards are nice, Trayce has been adamant from the outset since his return that his primary focus is winning games and aiming for titles as a team. "I think the ceiling for our team is anywhere from Big Ten Championship to National Championship, if I'm going to be honest with you. I set my standards high," Jackson-Davis told the media earlier this summer. "We had those standards last year, but obviously it wasn't the way our season went." While production is almost a given for Jackson-Davis in most situations, 1v5 offense hasn't been a sustainable formula in years past for IU. As we've heard from Mike Woodson this summer, a 'better flow' on offense is something the Hoosiers are striving for this upcoming season. Thus, Indiana will need to be a cohesive unit on both sides of the floor in order to sustain the success they've been so vocal about setting out toward this fall. After all, a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. So, let's look into some of the most important supporting links to the IU chain this season.

A continuation of Xavier Johnson's second-half production

Last year served as a tale of two seasons for Indiana's starting point guard. Johnson's high motor and quick pace of play played as equal a part in his early season struggles as his flashes of tremendous play. At times, Johnson would move too quickly and compromise his decision making, leading to frustrating turnovers and empty possessions. Hoosier fans were not shy about their displeasure either, going so far as to boo him off the court during his rougher stretches of play. Then, a switch flipped. "You might say Trayce is the head of the snake, but it’s really X. We really go as he goes because he gets everybody involved," Race Thompson said after a late-February win over Maryland. Johnson would score 24 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 shooting from the free throw line, adding in six assists in the victory over the Terrapins. The bits of brilliance that had been overlooked due to his struggles all came together at the right time, much to the liking of Johnson, his teammates and fans alike. Johnson averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in the final eight contests of the season, a stretch of play that would help propel Indiana's improbable postseason run. The success found at the end of the season was a worthy reward for the growing pains of adjusting to a new offense and the team's overall chemistry not fully emerging until late on in the season. Whether it's through high screen and roll action with Jackson-Davis or Race Thompson, setting up shooters as a result of the drive and kick, the always spontaneous display of his nuclear athleticism or the ability to knock down his own jump shot, the truth is simple: When Johnson is at his best, so too is Indiana. Now, with a season under his belt as the conductor of the Indiana core, Johnson will look to carry over the production from late last season and make it a commonality.

A return to form for Miller Kopp

When Miller Kopp arrived in Bloomington in April of 2021, Indiana seemed to be a perfect fit. The Northwestern transfer checked all the boxes for the Hoosiers: a steady, consistent shooter with a veteran presence and versatility on both sides of the floor. Kopp quickly became a fan favorite for his humorous personality and want to give back to the community, instantly getting comfortable in his new digs. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the newcomer on the court. Kopp seemingly struggled to find his groove in the offense, and as a result, his averages took significant hits across the board. It's not like Kopp isn't capable of being a key offensive contributor, either. During his two seasons as a starter with the Wildcats, Miller averaged just over 12 points a game on 37 percent shooting from behind the arc. Add on north of 40 percent shooting from the field and over 85 percent shooting from the FT line, and it's clear that Miller is a legitimate offensive threat when he's settled in. Miller did show flashes of his old self in certain performances last season, but they were much fewer and farther between than he and his squad would've preferred. Although Kopp scored 28 against Syracuse and 14 in the regular season finale against Purdue, those were two of just five double-digit scoring outputs from him last season. One thing about head coach Mike Woodson is he heavily values his experienced players. Whether or not Kopp retains his starting role or plays pivotal minutes off the bench, Woodson will surely rely on Kopp to produce when his name is called. If he's able to get comfortable in the offense and regain his confidence, Kopp could be poised for a more-than-welcome bounce back campaign.

The budding emergence of Jordan Geronimo

Jordan Geronimo is someone who is always on thunderstorm watch. By that, he's always got the potential to do something incredible. Whether it's elevating over three opponents for a rebound or jumping out of the gym to slam home a put-back dunk, you can't take your eyes off Geronimo when he's in the game. Just ask Wyoming. Geronimo introduced himself to the NCAA Tournament and national audiences alike with a coming out party in Dayton, scoring 15 points and grabbing seven boards to provide the spark for an otherwise faltering Indiana offense in the victory over the Cowboys. The performance was the highlight of a late-season bloom he had encountered through IU's final few games the season. When he was on the court, it seemed he was everywhere at once, providing needed depth down low and using his athleticism to defend all five positions on defense. Although the time on the floor wasn't entirely consistent for Geronimo throughout the year, he's now proved his worth in bunches and shown that he's capable of handling a substantial load of playing time. As he continues to mature and grow his offensive ability, an increase in his production and progression would be another valuable weapon in Mike Woodson's arsenal.

Tamar Bates in position to lead a young group of shot-creating guards