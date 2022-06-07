Indiana Basketball: Jalen Hood-Schifino named among most important freshmen

"Hood-Schifino can play multiple guard positions," Katz said. "He will fit in perfectly with Xavier Johnson and help feed Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo."

According to NCAA.com's college basketball analyst Andy Katz, Hood-Schifino is one of the 12 most important freshmen this season in college basketball .

The 6-foot-5 point guard has a very good shot to start aside Xavier Johnson in the backcourt and give Indiana two true ball handlers and playmakers at the guard position.

Ranked as the No. 17 overall player in the class, Hood-Schifino arrives in Bloomington with a skillset that will already bring a boost to Indiana.

Indiana basketball's 2022 recruiting class is headlined by two five-star freshmen who will have significant impacts on the Hoosiers' 2022-23 season success. But, incoming guard Jalen Hood-Schifino will surely play the largest role for Indiana out of the four newcomers next season.

The 6-foot-5 prospect is a terrific playmaker in the backcourt who has such a good feel for the game. His combination of size, length and build makes him a lot to handle, especially attacking the rim. He is best attacking the basket and has a terrific mid-range game as well. His jumper from the perimeter can be streaky, but it's consistent enough to make the defense honest at all times. He is a terrific playmaker and very good passer who is always collected and calm with the ball in his hands.

Defensively, Hood-Schifino is someone who can guard multiple players on the perimeter. He takes great pride in defending the opposing team's best player.

"Jalen has a presence about himself that makes you take notice. As a staff we loved watching him play. He displays great maturity and is a team-first guy who makes others around him better, a pure winner," IU head coach Mike Woodson said after Hood-Schifino signed with Indiana. "He has great size for his position and is a powerful guard that plays with force. Jalen will be able to help our ball club in a variety of ways. He's a guard that can score on all 3 levels, rebound the basketball, and has tremendous defensive awareness."

Hood-Schifino fits exactly what Mike Woodson is trying to get from his point guards. A bigger, athletic guard who can play both with and without the ball.

"Watching a lot of film, watching Indiana a lot to see what they do," Hood-Schifino previously told TheHoosier.com. "He (Woodson) lets his players play. They play pretty fast and they are getting the ball out and everything. They have been defending the ball really well and that's where I can make an impact too."

Hood-Schifino is coming from Montverde (Fla) Academy where he was a significant part of a team that won back-to-back GEICO National Championships.