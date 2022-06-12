Video: IU freshman CJ Gunn highlights at Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Game

Indiana incoming freshman CJ Gunn is coming off a fantastic weekend playing in the Indiana-Kentucky Senior All-Star Game. Gunn averaged 20.5 points per game in two wins.

Gunn had 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting and 3-of-7 from three on Saturday nigh in a 101-81 victory. He scored 20 points on Friday night.

Gunn was named MVP of the series.

Below are extended game highlights from Gunn's performance on Saturday night.

(Mason Williams contributed to this report)