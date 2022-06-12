Indiana freshman guard CJ Gunn named Indiana-Kentucky All-Star MVP

Gunn in now on campus with the other Indiana freshman and now with be with the team full time moving forward.

In both games this weekend, it was pure dominance from both Gunn and the Indiana All-Stars with a game one 104-77 victory on Friday night followed by a 101-81 victory on Saturday night over the Kentucky All-Stars. Gunn was able to play his style of ball with creating off the dribble, converting from three, and making the tough, contested shots.

Incoming Indiana freshman CJ Gunn is coming off a fantastic weekend playing in the Indiana-Kentucky Senior All-Star Games which resulted in winning the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series MVP Award. This is the result of Gunn being the Indiana All-Star Team's leading scorer and overall best player in both nights.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana freshman guard CJ Gunn was named the series MVP after leading the Indiana All-Stars to a pair of dominating wins over the Kentucky All-Stars over the weekend.

Indiana claimed game one of the weekend by a score of 104-77 at the Sportscenter in Owensboro, Ky. on Friday night. The Indiana squad prevailed by a score of 101-81 in the series finale at Southport High School in Indianapolis on Saturday.

In two games against the Kentucky All-Stars, Gunn averaged a team-best 20.5 points on 14-of-31 shooting (45.2%) from the floor and 9-of-10 (90.0%) from the free throw line.

Indiana holds a 102-44 lead over Kentucky on the men's side and have swept the two-game series every season since 2009, with the exception of a split in 2017.

GAME ONE

The Lawrence North product scored a team-high 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the floor as the Indiana All-Stars blitzed the Kentucky All-Stars, 104-77, on Friday night. Gunn played 23 minutes in the game and added four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

GAME TWO

In the second game in as many days, Gunn paced the Indiana team in scoring with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor. He also connected on 3-of-7 shots from behind the 3-point arc and 6-of-6 attempts from the free throw line. Gunn secured four rebounds in 18 minutes of run in the victory.

Gunn is one of four scholarship players that make up the 2022 signing class for the Indiana men's basketball team. He joins Montverde Academy teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau and Georgia Class 4A Player of the Year Kaleb Banks as incoming freshmen. The quartet gives IU the eighth-ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports, its highest ranking since 2013 when it boasted the fourth-best class in the country. The class is ranked eighth by ESPN.com and 13th by Rivals.com.