Brooks has visited campus more than once over the last 12 months, including attending the program's annual Hoosier Hysteria event.

Fort Wayne North Side four-star forward Keion Brooks shared his top schools via an image edit on Twitter, including Michigan, Michigan State, Texas, UNC, Kentucky, UCLA, Georgetown, Purdue and Iowa alongside the Hoosiers.

A top IU target has announced his top ten schools, and the Hoosiers were included in the list.

This May, he broke down some of his top schools for Rivals.com.

"I really Coach (Archie) Miller," Brooks told Rivals. "Just watching from the outside and seeing the way he got the team to buy into what he was seeing even though they weren’t guys he recruited, that was really impressive.”

He's also recently said he hears the most from IU, Kentucky, Purdue, Michigan State, North Carolina and Ohio State, although the Buckeyes did not make the top ten edit.

The four-star forward is expected to take a few visits this month, which could include a trip to IU, after participating in the USA U18 training camp but not making the final cut of 12.

32 athletes initially tried out for the team. Brooks made the first cut to 18, but just narrowly missed the cutoff for the final squad.

Brooks averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY.

He is playing for Indy Heat on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit this spring and summer, averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.