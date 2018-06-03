The camp began on May 30 in Colorado with 33 athletes, and the group has now been cut down to just 18, USA Basketball announced on Sunday.

Mountain Brook (Ala.) five-star forward Trendon Watford, another IU target, was not listed among the final 18.

“We had 33 guys come here and all 33 competed hard,” Kansas/U18 head coach Bill Self said in a release. “We were all so impressed with how much it meant to all of them.

"But at the end of the day these 18 were the 18 who stood out the most and are certainly very deserving of the opportunity to continue. Now from this, they’ll each get a couple full days in order to show that they could be one of the 12 to make this team the best team it possibly can be moving forward into competition.

“It’s going to be difficult to get down to 12. Sometimes putting a USA team together is a little different than just looking at who can score the most points and who can get the most rebounds. So, it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out.

"But the 18 that were selected, we thinks gives us a great pool of players to give us the best chance to win.”

The final 12 will be announced prior to June 7. The remaining group then heads to the FIBA Americas U18 Championship from June 10-16 in St. Catharines, Canada.