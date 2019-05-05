News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-05 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 5

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Yid4tmfsmlwlo9yirhew
Indiana finished its 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16. (Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 Ohio Athlete Ethan Wright Talks IU Interest

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 3-Star LB Bangally Kamara Eyeing Visit

Indiana Among Schools Chasing Caleb Love

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Mike Hutton of the Chicago Tribune speaks with Dan Dakich to discuss the future of Indiana basketball and Archie Miller. -- Link

Jeff Borzello of ESPN ranks the available college basketball transfers. -- Link

David Purdue of ESPN says the NCAA has rescinded its ban on having title events in states with legalized sports betting. -- Link

Karl Rasmussen of 12up says Eric Gordon proved he is the Rockets' x-factor in their game three win over Golden State. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}