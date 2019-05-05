Hoosier Daily: May 5
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 Ohio Athlete Ethan Wright Talks IU Interest
Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 3-Star LB Bangally Kamara Eyeing Visit
Tweets of the Day
So proud of these men! 🎓#IUFB #IUBGrad19 pic.twitter.com/2Ecwk9hYfg— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) May 4, 2019
Gordon scores 30 in an overtime win for the Rockets, he also had 27 points in a Game 1 loss. #iubb https://t.co/dFZSx7V451— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) May 5, 2019
Saw Jordan Howard today at graduation. The Philadelphia Eagle came back and finished his degree. #iufb https://t.co/SKnALwvTtn— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) May 4, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Mike Hutton of the Chicago Tribune speaks with Dan Dakich to discuss the future of Indiana basketball and Archie Miller. -- Link
Jeff Borzello of ESPN ranks the available college basketball transfers. -- Link
David Purdue of ESPN says the NCAA has rescinded its ban on having title events in states with legalized sports betting. -- Link
Karl Rasmussen of 12up says Eric Gordon proved he is the Rockets' x-factor in their game three win over Golden State. -- Link
----
