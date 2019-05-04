CINCINNATI - Indiana has been consistently keeping tabs on 2020 3-star Ohio athlete Ethan Wright. Safeties coach Kasey Teegardin stopped by his school last week.

"They text me about weekly, so I talk with coach (Teegardin) about once a week," Wright told TheHoosier.com at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "He came into my school and talked with my coach."