Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 Ohio Athlete Ethan Wright Talks IU Interest

Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com.

2020 3-star Ohio athlete Ethan Wright picked up an IU offer on March 19. (Rivals.com)

CINCINNATI - Indiana has been consistently keeping tabs on 2020 3-star Ohio athlete Ethan Wright. Safeties coach Kasey Teegardin stopped by his school last week.

"They text me about weekly, so I talk with coach (Teegardin) about once a week," Wright told TheHoosier.com at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "He came into my school and talked with my coach."

