{{ timeAgo('2019-05-04 11:00:00 -0500') }} football

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 3-Star LB Bangally Kamara Eyeing Visit

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Iuhcqsnl85xqldjy5c6h
2020 3-star Ohio linebacker Bangally Kamara has a versatile skillset that appeals to Indiana. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

CINCINNATI - Although a previously scheduled visit got cancelled, Bangally Kamara is still looking to take a trip to Bloomington.

"Me and Coach (Tom) Allen, we talk a little bit," Kamara told TheHoosier.com at last weekend's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "I was supposed to visit last week but it got cancelled. But I be checking up Indiana in a minute. I think I might visit this summer with my teammate Deshawn Jones."

