CINCINNATI - Although a previously scheduled visit got cancelled, Bangally Kamara is still looking to take a trip to Bloomington.

"Me and Coach (Tom) Allen, we talk a little bit," Kamara told TheHoosier.com at last weekend's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "I was supposed to visit last week but it got cancelled. But I be checking up Indiana in a minute. I think I might visit this summer with my teammate Deshawn Jones."