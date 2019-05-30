Hoosier Daily: May 30
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
-Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Is Consistent Presence In Garcia's Recruitment
Devonte Green, Justin Smith, Al Durham To Return To IU
Donovan Johnson keeping busy with two AAU teams
Suitors line up for spring breakout RJ Davis
Florida WR Lands IU Offer, Planning Visit
From the Locker Room: Archie Miller at Huber's Orchard and Winery
From the Locker Room: Tom Allen at Huber's Orchard and Winery
Tweets of the Day
Archie Miller says Jerome Hunter is continuing with rehab and is doing more activities, but is “far, far away from having any indication” of whether he’ll be available this season.— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) May 29, 2019
Not a surprise but Al Durham, Devonte Green, and Justin Smith will return. #iubb https://t.co/PCTdicH10A— Jon Sauber (@JSauberTH) May 29, 2019
📍 Huber’s Orchard and Winery 🎤 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/y2Q1Gnjb3h— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 29, 2019
Videos of the Day
Took the #IUBB freshman out tonight to do some bass fishin'. @unkle44artty caught this one on his first cast. pic.twitter.com/mgYhXCLhb5— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) May 30, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times dives into Archie Miller's decision to keep two open scholarships. -- Link
Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Archie Miller is gearing IU up for summer workouts. -- Link
Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) looks at the chances of each member of the IU men's basketball team's chances of starting next season. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says IU football listened to the fans and switched to a new ticket pricing system. -- Link
Osterman also says Indiana head coach Archie Miller is preaching roster flexibility for this upcoming season. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles IU track and field athletes Ben Veatch and Cooper Williams. -- Link
Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU rowing is getting ready for this weekend's NCAA Championships this weekend. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.