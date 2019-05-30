Archie Miller says Jerome Hunter is continuing with rehab and is doing more activities, but is “far, far away from having any indication” of whether he’ll be available this season.

Not a surprise but Al Durham, Devonte Green, and Justin Smith will return. #iubb https://t.co/PCTdicH10A

Took the #IUBB freshman out tonight to do some bass fishin'. @unkle44artty caught this one on his first cast. pic.twitter.com/mgYhXCLhb5

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times dives into Archie Miller's decision to keep two open scholarships. -- Link

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Archie Miller is gearing IU up for summer workouts. -- Link

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) looks at the chances of each member of the IU men's basketball team's chances of starting next season. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says IU football listened to the fans and switched to a new ticket pricing system. -- Link

Osterman also says Indiana head coach Archie Miller is preaching roster flexibility for this upcoming season. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles IU track and field athletes Ben Veatch and Cooper Williams. -- Link



Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU rowing is getting ready for this weekend's NCAA Championships this weekend. -- Link



