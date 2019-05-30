News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 00:14:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 30

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Zach Loveday is playing for Wildcats Select in the Adidas Gauntlet Series this spring and summer. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times dives into Archie Miller's decision to keep two open scholarships. -- Link

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Archie Miller is gearing IU up for summer workouts. -- Link

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) looks at the chances of each member of the IU men's basketball team's chances of starting next season. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says IU football listened to the fans and switched to a new ticket pricing system. -- Link

Osterman also says Indiana head coach Archie Miller is preaching roster flexibility for this upcoming season. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles IU track and field athletes Ben Veatch and Cooper Williams. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU rowing is getting ready for this weekend's NCAA Championships this weekend. -- Link


