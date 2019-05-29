News More News
Devonte Green, Justin Smith, Al Durham To Return To IU

Devonte Green (11) is returning to IU for his senior season. He is joined by Al Durham and Justin Smith, who will return for their junior seasons. (Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports)

Devonte Green, Justin Smith and Al Durham Jr. are returning after going through the NBA pre-draft process, Indiana confirmed Wednesday morning.

Green will be a senior this upcoming season, while Smith and Durham will be juniors. Their decisions, which come the day of the NCAA deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their names, leave IU with two open scholarships heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

The trio joined Langford as underclassmen Hoosiers who entered their names into consideration for this summer's NBA Draft. Langford officially announced he would remain in the draft on Monday.

