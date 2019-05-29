Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Is Consistent Presence In Garcia's Recruitment
BARRINGTON, Ill. - One of the top 40 players in his class, Savage (Minn.) Prior Lake and D1 Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia naturally has multiple programs vying for his services.
Indiana is among them and has maintained a consistent presence in his recruitment thus far.
"I hear from them probably once every couple of days," Garcia told TheHoosier.com at the adidas Gauntlet Regional Qualifier in Chicago over the weekend. "They've done a good job of staying in contact with me and they're definitely up high on my list."
