Hoosier Daily: May 24
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football: Tom Allen Pleased With Early Results Of Redshirt Rule
Dean's closing in on final cut, summer decision
Florida Safety Excited To Land Indiana Offer
Film Review: Caleb Love vs. Team Takeover
2021 forward Caleb Furst adjusting to increased physicality
Tweets of the Day
“I’m a team first guy and I’ll do whatever it takes to be that guy.”@juwanmorgan talks about his pre-draft workout with the @utahjazz ⤵️ https://t.co/vvxc1IPPWL— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 23, 2019
100. Days.#LEO pic.twitter.com/OC83Bb3vFa— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 23, 2019
Final score from Omaha. pic.twitter.com/yBZcx8oJY0— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 23, 2019
Video of the Day
.@JustinCWalker23 ties this one up!!#IUBase 2, MINN 2 | B4 pic.twitter.com/aQZ0BbQuuY— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 23, 2019
Headlines
Video: Juwan Morgan discusses his pre-draft workout with the Utah Jazz. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps Indiana baseball's Wednesday loss to Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link
Cohen also recaps the team's loss to Minnesota that eliminated them from the tournament. -- Link
Connor Hines of The Hoosier Network gives three takeaways from the Indiana baseball team's 0-2 performance in the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall updates the roster of every Big Ten men's basketball team. -- Link
----
