“I’m a team first guy and I’ll do whatever it takes to be that guy.” @juwanmorgan talks about his pre-draft workout with the @utahjazz ⤵️ https://t.co/vvxc1IPPWL

. @JustinCWalker23 ties this one up!! #IUBase 2, MINN 2 | B4 pic.twitter.com/aQZ0BbQuuY

Video: Juwan Morgan discusses his pre-draft workout with the Utah Jazz. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps Indiana baseball's Wednesday loss to Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

Cohen also recaps the team's loss to Minnesota that eliminated them from the tournament. -- Link

Connor Hines of The Hoosier Network gives three takeaways from the Indiana baseball team's 0-2 performance in the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall updates the roster of every Big Ten men's basketball team. -- Link