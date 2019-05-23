WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Class of 2020 three-star point guard R.J. Davis scored 23 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the floor, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the New York Renaissance in their 100-78 victory over Each1 Teach1 United on May 11 in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Session No. 2 at Pacers Athletic Center. The game was played with four 9-minute quarters, and Davis played 24 of those 36 minutes.

TheHoosier.com has a breakdown of his performance in the video below.